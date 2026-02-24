The Court Refused to Suspend the Appointment of Milena Milotinova as Head of Bulgarian National Television

A panel of the Administrative Court - Sofia District did not grant the request by former acting Director-General of the Bulgarian National Television, Emil Koshlukov, to suspend the enforcement of a decision by the Council for Electronic Media appointing Milena Milotinova as head of the public service broadcaster. The information was published on the court’s website on February 24.

The court’s reasoning for the rejection of the request has not been made public. However, the Radio and Television Act clearly states that appeals against the procedure for selecting a Director-General do not suspend the implementation of the decision.

The ruling is not final and may be appealed within seven days.

Koshlukov challenged Milotinova’s appointment in court on 20 February.