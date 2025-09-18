The Damages from the Fire in Pirin Exceeds BGN 16 Million

The damage caused by the Pirin forest fire, which broke out on 25 July, is estimated at over 16 million BGN, according to the Southwest State Enterprise.

Around 280,000 cubic metres of timber were destroyed. A total of 1,345 personnel with 443 vehicles participated in extinguishing the fire, which lasted for more than a month.

The largest area affected was coniferous forest, with 23,120 decares damaged by surface and crown fires. Broadleaf forest covered 7,457 decares, and mixed forest 3,960 decares.

Irreversibly destroyed were 17,519 decares of forest devastated by crown fires. Plans are underway to harvest the burnt timber, clear the affected areas, and reforest with suitable tree species where natural regeneration will not be possible.