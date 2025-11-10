The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol

An archaeological discovery in Ahtopol, on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, may reshape historical understanding of the area. Excavations on the St. Yani Cape have uncovered what is believed to be the longest medieval church along the southern coastline, measuring nearly 20 metres, as well as over 200 artefacts dating as far back as the 3rd century.

Archaeologists also believe the site may hold the relics of the Agathopolis Metropolitan, a high-ranking cleric from the medieval period.

Dr Petranka Nedelcheva, deputy head of the excavation team, said:

“We’ve found one of the longest churches on the Southern Black Sea coast, built around the 12th–13th century. This raises many questions about who resided here and what took place over the centuries.”

Findings beneath the church foundations show that the site was inhabited long before the temple was built.

Elena Endarova, archaeologist with the National History Museum, noted:

“We’ve uncovered Celtic buckles from the Roman era, coins from the 6th century, and later medieval and Ottoman artefacts — evidence of continuous habitation over many centuries.”

The discovery has deep significance for locals.

Stanislav Dimitrov, mayor of Ahtopol:

“Every fragment we uncover helps us piece together the city’s history.”

Cape “St. Yani” was once visited by locals, but it had never drawn attention as an archaeological site.

Stanislav Dimitrov, Mayor of Ahtopol: “I remember it as a former border post. Since we’re fishing people, we used to stop here on the cape, climb a small set of stairs to hand over our documents and get permission to sail into open waters. BNT: But it didn’t strike you as anything unusual? Dimitrov: “No, it wasn’t as exposed as it is now — it was just flat ground.”

Today, the Anchor Museum in Ahtopol displays the most remarkable artefacts unearthed during the excavations of the ancient church.

Dr. Petranka Nedelcheva, Deputy Head of the Archaeological Excavations: “In the 17th century, there were Cossack raids. We found a lot of cannonballs linked to that period. The monastery itself was destroyed — when the Cossacks attacked, they captured the monks and demanded ransom for their release. These were essentially pirate raids.”

The "Anchor Museum" in Ahtopol has already exhibited the most interesting artifacts from the excavation of the ancient church.

The church once held valuable possessions, which is evidenced by the discovery of a ceramic cup from Kütahya, bearing what appears to be a serial number — a rare feature found on only about 6% of such pieces. Another find suggests the church may have been the final resting place of a high-ranking clergyman.

Elena Endarova, archaeologist at the National History Museum: “According to historical sources, the remains of the Metropolitan of Agathopolis are believed to be somewhere in this area, though that is not yet confirmed. So far, we have uncovered 89 graves. Inside the church itself, right in front of the apse, we discovered the remains of two individuals — both men. One had bones stained red, which suggests he was a clergyman of high rank, likely buried in red vestments.”

The local authorities have ambitious plans to transform the small peninsula into a major archaeological complex.

Marin Kirov, Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality: “We envision a base for underwater archaeology, a laboratory, and accommodation for archaeologists — something different from more housing or hotels. It will still contribute to tourism, but in a cultural and educational way.”

The excavations for this year have now concluded, and the site has been secured for the winter. In the spring, archaeologists will return to continue uncovering more of the ancient church.