БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" -...
Чете се за: 07:40 мин.
Пускат Никола Саркози, след като престоя само три седмици...
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
Премиерът Желязков за особения управител в...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Longest Ancient Church on Bulgaria’s Southern Black Sea Coast Unearthed Near Ahtopol

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 06:00 мин.
EN
Запази

The excavations of Cape "St. Yani" revealed a XII-XIII century temple and over 200 artifacts from different eras

открита дългата старинна църква южното черноморие ахтопол

An archaeological discovery in Ahtopol, on Bulgaria’s southern Black Sea coast, may reshape historical understanding of the area. Excavations on the St. Yani Cape have uncovered what is believed to be the longest medieval church along the southern coastline, measuring nearly 20 metres, as well as over 200 artefacts dating as far back as the 3rd century.

Archaeologists also believe the site may hold the relics of the Agathopolis Metropolitan, a high-ranking cleric from the medieval period.

Dr Petranka Nedelcheva, deputy head of the excavation team, said:
“We’ve found one of the longest churches on the Southern Black Sea coast, built around the 12th–13th century. This raises many questions about who resided here and what took place over the centuries.”

Findings beneath the church foundations show that the site was inhabited long before the temple was built.

Elena Endarova, archaeologist with the National History Museum, noted:
“We’ve uncovered Celtic buckles from the Roman era, coins from the 6th century, and later medieval and Ottoman artefacts — evidence of continuous habitation over many centuries.”

The discovery has deep significance for locals.

Stanislav Dimitrov, mayor of Ahtopol:
“Every fragment we uncover helps us piece together the city’s history.”

Cape “St. Yani” was once visited by locals, but it had never drawn attention as an archaeological site.

Stanislav Dimitrov, Mayor of Ahtopol: “I remember it as a former border post. Since we’re fishing people, we used to stop here on the cape, climb a small set of stairs to hand over our documents and get permission to sail into open waters.

BNT: But it didn’t strike you as anything unusual?

Dimitrov: “No, it wasn’t as exposed as it is now — it was just flat ground.”

Today, the Anchor Museum in Ahtopol displays the most remarkable artefacts unearthed during the excavations of the ancient church.

Dr. Petranka Nedelcheva, Deputy Head of the Archaeological Excavations: “In the 17th century, there were Cossack raids. We found a lot of cannonballs linked to that period. The monastery itself was destroyed — when the Cossacks attacked, they captured the monks and demanded ransom for their release. These were essentially pirate raids.”

The "Anchor Museum" in Ahtopol has already exhibited the most interesting artifacts from the excavation of the ancient church.

The church once held valuable possessions, which is evidenced by the discovery of a ceramic cup from Kütahya, bearing what appears to be a serial number — a rare feature found on only about 6% of such pieces. Another find suggests the church may have been the final resting place of a high-ranking clergyman.

Elena Endarova, archaeologist at the National History Museum: “According to historical sources, the remains of the Metropolitan of Agathopolis are believed to be somewhere in this area, though that is not yet confirmed. So far, we have uncovered 89 graves. Inside the church itself, right in front of the apse, we discovered the remains of two individuals — both men. One had bones stained red, which suggests he was a clergyman of high rank, likely buried in red vestments.”

The local authorities have ambitious plans to transform the small peninsula into a major archaeological complex.

Marin Kirov, Mayor of Tsarevo Municipality: “We envision a base for underwater archaeology, a laboratory, and accommodation for archaeologists — something different from more housing or hotels. It will still contribute to tourism, but in a cultural and educational way.”

The excavations for this year have now concluded, and the site has been secured for the winter. In the spring, archaeologists will return to continue uncovering more of the ancient church.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Брутално: Лекар умишлено прегази и уби куче
1
Брутално: Лекар умишлено прегази и уби куче
ДАНС извършва проверка в рафинерията и офисите на "Лукойл"
2
ДАНС извършва проверка в рафинерията и офисите на "Лукойл"
Почина оперната певица Стефка Евстатиева
3
Почина оперната певица Стефка Евстатиева
Пускат Никола Саркози, след като престоя само три седмици в затвора
4
Пускат Никола Саркози, след като престоя само три седмици в затвора
Доналд Тръмп обеща по 2000 долара на всеки беден американец
5
Доналд Тръмп обеща по 2000 долара на всеки беден американец
Генералният директор на Би Би Си подаде оставка след скандал с обработена реч на Доналд Тръмп
6
Генералният директор на Би Би Си подаде оставка след скандал с...

Най-четени

"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в ковчези": Кочани
1
"Ние вече не живеем - отидоха на концерт, а ни ги върнаха в...
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
2
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
4
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
6
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...

More from: Culture

Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established
Bulgarian National Television Celebrates 66 Years Since It Was Established
Archaeologists Uncover an Ancient Monastery near Ahtopol Archaeologists Uncover an Ancient Monastery near Ahtopol
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
Premiere of the New Bulgarian film "Birthday" Takes Place Tonight Premiere of the New Bulgarian film "Birthday" Takes Place Tonight
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
39th Edition of 'Kinomania' Film Festival Starts on November 13 39th Edition of 'Kinomania' Film Festival Starts on November 13
Чете се за: 00:52 мин.
Christo and Jeanne-Claude's Large-Scale Exhibition "The Wrapped Reichstag, Berlin" Opens in Bulgaria for First Time Christo and Jeanne-Claude's Large-Scale Exhibition "The Wrapped Reichstag, Berlin" Opens in Bulgaria for First Time
Чете се за: 02:57 мин.
Bulgaria Returns to 2026 Eurovision Song Contest Bulgaria Returns to 2026 Eurovision Song Contest
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.

Водещи новини

Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" - разказва израелски заложник, преминал през ада
Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" - разказва...
Чете се за: 07:40 мин.
По света
Пускат Никола Саркози, след като престоя само три седмици в затвора Пускат Никола Саркози, след като престоя само три седмици в затвора
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
По света
Oправдаха бившите полицаи, ескортирали пиян шофьор, причинил тежка катастрофа Oправдаха бившите полицаи, ескортирали пиян шофьор, причинил тежка катастрофа
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Цената на тиквички, ябълки, пипер и краставици расте Цената на тиквички, ябълки, пипер и краставици расте
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Брутално: Лекар умишлено прегази и уби куче
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков за особения управител в "Лукойл": Има...
Чете се за: 04:47 мин.
У нас
Бюджетна процедура на пауза: Работодатели и синдикати искат да...
Чете се за: 00:42 мин.
У нас
Продължава проверката на ДАНС в "Лукойл"
Чете се за: 00:45 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ