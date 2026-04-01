The Proposal for Dismissal of Borislav Sarafov as Acting Prosecutor General - Reaction from the Prosecutors' College of SJC

The proposal by caretaker Justice Minister Andrey Yankulov for disciplinary proceedings against acting Prosecutor General Borislav Sarafov has been submitted to the disciplinary commission of the Prosecutors’ College, Evgeni Ivanov, a member of the body, said on April 1. The proposal is extensive and is due to be examined at the commission’s meeting on Tuesday, when it will assess whether it is admissible and whether it has been submitted by a competent authority.

Caretaker Justice Minister Proposes that Prosecutors' College of SJC Dismiss Acting Prosecutor General Sarafov over Alleged Disciplinary Violations

If there is no need to request additional supporting documents regarding the facts and circumstances outlined, and if the proposal is deemed admissible, the usual timeframe for it to be forwarded to the Prosecutors’ College – which will decide whether to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Borislav Sarafov – is two weeks, Ivanov told journalists ahead of today’s meeting.

Evgeni Ivanov, member of the Prosecutors’ College of the Supreme Judicial Council: “Once the commission has delivered its opinion, the proposal will be submitted to the Prosecutors’ College, which is the body that can decide whether or not to initiate disciplinary proceedings. There are two options – either immediately, under an expedited procedure on Wednesday, or, which is the usual practice, the following Wednesday. That is generally how it is done, unless there are exceptional circumstances. I cannot comment on the substance of the proposal at this stage – it is currently being analysed. From my point of view, it is admissible, as it has been submitted by a minister.”

photo by BTA

At the same time, the case will be considered as a proposal to initiate disciplinary proceedings against a magistrate, regardless of the fact that Borislav Sarafov is currently acting Prosecutor General. For now, members of the Prosecutors’ College have refrained from commenting on information presented by the caretaker Minister of the Interior regarding alleged contacts between Sofia City Prosecutor Emiliya Rusinova and Petyo Petrov, known as “The Euro”.

Allegations that the Prosecutor of Sofia, Emilia Rusinova, Travelled in the Same Car as Former Investigator Turned Fugitive Petyo Petrov -"the Euro"