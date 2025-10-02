The Second Edition of "Sofia Art Fair" Opens Today

27 galleries and art collectives from Bulgaria and abroad participate in the festival
The second edition of Bulgaria’s only international contemporary art fair – "Sofia Art Fair" – opens today. The event is organised by the Sofia Breathes Foundation and is being held at Sofia Tech Park, running until Sunday.
The fair brings together 27 galleries and creative collectives from Bulgaria and abroad. Its mission is to establish Sofia as a hub for international cultural exchange.
“This is a huge achievement for us, as cultural diplomacy can be applied here in its fullest sense. All our international guests who come are introduced to our art scene, they witness our culture first-hand and have the opportunity to engage with the work of Bulgarian artists,” said Suni Danadzhă, Executive Director of the Sofia Breathes Foundation.
Artist Huben Cherkelov added: “It is very important for art to be seen and experienced in person. I hope to present to Bulgarian audiences and collectors what I am currently creating, and I am simply curious to see their reaction.”