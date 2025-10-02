БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
3
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Обявиха частично бедствено положение в Бургас
Чете се за: 02:35 мин.
Системата BG-ALERT е задействана за Витоша: Подходите за...
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
Обявено е бедствено положение в Община Царево,...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

The Second Edition of "Sofia Art Fair" Opens Today

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази

27 galleries and art collectives from Bulgaria and abroad participate in the festival

време изкуство започва международното изложение sofia art fair

The second edition of Bulgaria’s only international contemporary art fair – "Sofia Art Fair" – opens today. The event is organised by the Sofia Breathes Foundation and is being held at Sofia Tech Park, running until Sunday.

The fair brings together 27 galleries and creative collectives from Bulgaria and abroad. Its mission is to establish Sofia as a hub for international cultural exchange.

“This is a huge achievement for us, as cultural diplomacy can be applied here in its fullest sense. All our international guests who come are introduced to our art scene, they witness our culture first-hand and have the opportunity to engage with the work of Bulgarian artists,” said Suni Danadzhă, Executive Director of the Sofia Breathes Foundation.

Artist Huben Cherkelov added: “It is very important for art to be seen and experienced in person. I hope to present to Bulgarian audiences and collectors what I am currently creating, and I am simply curious to see their reaction.”

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на ситуацията утре
1
Митов предупреди: Възможни са наводнения и усложняване на...
Опасно време: Дъжд, сняг и закъсали коли на прохода "Петрохан"
2
Опасно време: Дъжд, сняг и закъсали коли на прохода...
Почина раненото мече, спасено от коритото на река Арда преди седмица
3
Почина раненото мече, спасено от коритото на река Арда преди седмица
Огромно задръстване на магистрала "Хемус" (ВИДЕО)
4
Огромно задръстване на магистрала "Хемус" (ВИДЕО)
Наводнени улици и централни булеварди в Бургас заради лошото време
5
Наводнени улици и централни булеварди в Бургас заради лошото време
"С една инжекция не става нищо": Панацея ли е ваксината срещу шарката по дребните животни?
6
"С една инжекция не става нищо": Панацея ли е ваксината...

Най-четени

България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното първенство по волейбол
1
България се изправя срещу Италия във финала на световното...
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол между България и Италия
2
БНТ 1 излъчва пряко финала на световното първенство по волейбол...
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното първенство по волейбол
3
България се изправя срещу Чехия в първия полуфинал на световното...
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати на площад „Св. Александър Невски“
4
Сребърните волейболисти на България ще бъдат тържествено посрещнати...
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на Съветската армия
5
Крадци се опитаха да задигнат демонтираните части от Паметника на...
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал пътник
6
Паднало дърво забави бързия влак Варна - София, има леко пострадал...

More from: Culture

Evgenia Atanasova’s Film about Christo and Jeanne-Claude Nominated at International Festival in the US
Evgenia Atanasova’s Film about Christo and Jeanne-Claude Nominated at International Festival in the US
Restored Second Statue from Heraclea Sintica to Be Officially Unveiled Restored Second Statue from Heraclea Sintica to Be Officially Unveiled
Чете се за: 03:32 мин.
Sofia University Opens Its 137th Academic Year with Full Lecture Halls and More Students in the Natural Sciences Sofia University Opens Its 137th Academic Year with Full Lecture Halls and More Students in the Natural Sciences
Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
Bulgarian Film 'Beaujolais' Wins Best Drama Award at International Festival in the USA Bulgarian Film 'Beaujolais' Wins Best Drama Award at International Festival in the USA
Чете се за: 04:17 мин.
Sofia Opera Opens Its Season with International Stars Sofia Opera Opens Its Season with International Stars
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Incident Delays Premiere of Tosca at Sofia Opera Incident Delays Premiere of Tosca at Sofia Opera
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.

Водещи новини

Обявено е бедствено положение в Община Царево, задействаха системата BG-ALERT
Обявено е бедствено положение в Община Царево, задействаха...
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Системата BG-ALERT е задействана за Витоша: Подходите за автомобили временно са затворени Системата BG-ALERT е задействана за Витоша: Подходите за автомобили временно са затворени
Чете се за: 01:22 мин.
У нас
Частично бедствено положение в Бургас: Залети улици, плаващи коли и откъснати местности Частично бедствено положение в Бургас: Залети улици, плаващи коли и откъснати местности
Чете се за: 03:10 мин.
У нас
Александър Джартов: За съжаление все още нямаме достъп до вилна зона "Черниците" Александър Джартов: За съжаление все още нямаме достъп до вилна зона "Черниците"
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
Общество
Анастасия Стойчева, НИМХ: Дъждът ще продължи още денонощие
Чете се за: 03:25 мин.
У нас
Катастрофа затвори временно движението в Кресненското дефиле и в...
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
У нас
Летището в Мюнхен беше затворено заради летящи дронове над него
Чете се за: 00:57 мин.
По света
Разкриха самоличността на нападателя, който атакува синагога в...
Чете се за: 01:02 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ