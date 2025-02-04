The Woman Who Stabbed Three Men in Sofia Had Previously Been Treated in a Psychiatric Hospital and Has Been Refusing to Take Her Prescribed Medication

The 22-year-old woman, who stabbed three men near the entrance of South Park in Sofia earlier today, February 4, has been diagnosed with a severe psychiatric illness, BNT News learned. She had previously been treated in a psychiatric hospital and was discharged a few months ago.

22-year-old woman stabbed three men near the entrance to Sofia's South Park in broad daylight

The woman’s mother, who was taking care of her, explained to the police that the daughter has been refusing to take her prescribed medication, and her condition has worsened dramatically in recent days.

According to sources, all psychiatric clinics are currently refusing to admit the 22-year-old, citing a lack of available beds.

The investigation is being conducted on charges of attempted murder.

