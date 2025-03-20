БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Революционно: Кристи Ковънтри е първата жена президент на...
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Орлин Колев беше избран за конституционен съдия
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Премиерът Желязков настоя да се изясни случая с...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Увеличиха присъдите на близнаците Динкови от 3 на 4 г....
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
ЕП иска бързо разследване и наказания за насилието над...
Чете се за: 03:02 мин.
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции,...
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
Васил Терзиев съобщи за саботажи от МОСВ и МВР за...
Чете се за: 04:30 мин.
Синдикати подаряват лупи на депутатите, БНТ настоява за...
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Thousands of archaeological finds seized during a special operation (photos)

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
EN
Запази
хиляди археологически находки иззети спецоперацията снимки

Thousands of movable cultural valuables were seized by the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDCOC) during a specialized police operation carried out on March 19 in the regions of Kyustendil and Blagoevgrad, the police reported on March 20.

Among the seized items are over 1,200 coins, a stone tablet, fragments of marble frescoes from the Roman era, ceramic vessels, rings, metal fibulae, pipes, ritual figures, and other objects showing signs of archaeological findings.

The operation aimed to disrupt the activities of an organized criminal group involved in treasure hunting and expropriation of archaeological sites. The operation was conducted under the supervision of the Kyustendil District Prosecutor's Office as part of a pretrial iproceedings for a criminal offense.

As part of the investigation, searches were conducted at several addresses and motor vehicles in the towns of Dupnitsa, Bobov Dol, Blagoevgrad, and in the village of Bistritsa, Blagoevgrad district.

In addition to the discovered artifacts, foreign currency worth over 200,000 BGN, metal detectors, and mobile phones were also found.

An archaeological examination of the seized items will be conducted as part of the case.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с антични предмети, водещи към Васил Божков
1
Международно разследване е засякло финансови транзакции, свързани с...
Българска следа в досиетата "Кенеди" - можело ли е да бъде предотвратено убийството на президента?
2
Българска следа в досиетата "Кенеди" - можело ли е да...
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно закона за държавния бюджет днес
3
НА ЖИВО: Депутатите ще гласуват окончателно закона за държавния...
Гледайте България - Република Ирландия на живо по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
4
Гледайте България - Република Ирландия на живо по БНТ 1 и БНТ 3
След ареста на кмета на Истанбул: Протести и сблъсъци в Турция
5
След ареста на кмета на Истанбул: Протести и сблъсъци в Турция
ЕП иска бързо разследване и наказания за насилието над животни в Перник
6
ЕП иска бързо разследване и наказания за насилието над животни в...

Най-четени

51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
1
51 души загинаха при пожар в дискотека в Северна Македония
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на концерта в дискотеката в Кочани
2
"Ние сме герои, брат": Арестуваха организаторите на...
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани, прогнозата на лекарите е добра
3
Двама пациенти от РСМ в "Пирогов" са екстубирани,...
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10 депутати, мнозинство на ръба със 121
4
Окончателно: 9 партии в парламента, "Величие" с 10...
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
5
Съдът в Перник остави в ареста насилниците на животни
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни
6
Близо 80 задържани за разпространение на дрога в София само за два дни

More from: Bulgaria

Enrique Iglesias is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive show on September 20
Enrique Iglesias is coming to Bulgaria for an exclusive show on September 20
March 20 marks the arrival of spring March 20 marks the arrival of spring
Чете се за: 01:20 мин.
Chief Prosecutor orders inspection of nightclubs and theaters for fire safety compliance Chief Prosecutor orders inspection of nightclubs and theaters for fire safety compliance
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
PM Zhelyazkov held talks with the Presidents of the ECB and the Eurogroup. PM Zhelyazkov held talks with the Presidents of the ECB and the Eurogroup.
Чете се за: 01:30 мин.
Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work Psychiatrists protest, demand decent pay for their work
Чете се за: 04:02 мин.
International investigation has uncovered financial transactions linked to antiquities leading to former gambling businessman Vasil Bozhkov International investigation has uncovered financial transactions linked to antiquities leading to former gambling businessman Vasil Bozhkov
Чете се за: 02:52 мин.
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ