Three Bulgarians Arrested for Involvement in an International Criminal Group for Production of Synthetic Drugs

Officers from the General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime (GDBOP) have arrested three Bulgarians who were participants in an international criminal group operating in EU countries. Extradition is pending, the Ministry of the Interior said on February 7.

The specialised police operation was carried out on 6 February 2025 in execution of a European arrest warrant issued by the Kingdom of Belgium and in connection with a joint investigation between the anti-drug trafficking department and the Belgian partner services.

The investigation concerns the activities of an organised criminal group involved in the production of synthetic drugs.

Thanks to the joint actions of the agencies and information provided by the Bulgarian side, a large synthetic drug production laboratory was uncovered in Belgium in December 2024.

Laboratory equipment, a reactor, precursors, and notes on the chemical synthesis process were found and seized. The joint work on the case is ongoing.

photo by Ministery of Interior

