Three people detained in raid against migrant smuggling

от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.
EN
Запази
трима души задържани акция трафика бежанци
Снимка: MoI-Burgas

Three people have been detained, and four addresses and three vehicles have been searched during a specialised police operation against human trafficking on March 26.

The operation covered Burgas, Karnobat, and Plovdiv, where the arrests of the men took place. Among them is the organiser of the migrant trafficking network through Bulgaria, who was identified last summer after the detention of a minibus with 19 Afghan migrants, driven by a Latvian national. The driver was arrested in Burgas, while his two facilitators were detained in the other two cities.

During the procedural and investigative actions carried out, numerous number plates of various vehicles, mobile phones, SIM-cards, etc., used by the detainees to carry out their criminal activities, were found and seized. Charges have already been brought against the facilitators, and the work to fully document the activities of the Burgas organizer continues.

