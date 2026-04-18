Today Is a Day of Reflection Before the Early Parliamentary Elections on April 19

Saturday, April 18, is the day of reflection ahead of the snap parliamentary elections on April 19. No form of political campaigning, rallies and distribution of campaign materials is allowed. The publication of opinion poll results is not permitted, and campaign materials located within 50 metres of the entrances to polling stations should be removed.

Polling day will begin at 07:00 and run until 20:00 on April 19. The law provides for extension of the voting time by an hour (until 21:00) if there is a queue outside the polling station. Voting is permitted only with a valid ID card or a “green passport” (for those born before 1931).

A total of 14 parties, 10 coalitions and one independent candidate will take part in Sunday’s elections, competing for the 240 seats in the 52nd National Assembly. Just over 4,700 candidates have been registered in the country.

Voting on Sunday will take place with the use of machines and paper ballots. Voting machines will be available in polling stations with more than 300 registered voters, while paper ballots will be used in the rest.

Bulgarian citizens abroad will be able to vote in 493 polling stations across 55 countries.

A total of 6,575,151 Bulgarians are eligible to vote.