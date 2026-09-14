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Trade Unions Raised with the Government the Possibility of Providing Financial Assistance to Citizens in Relation to Rising Fuel Prices

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Чете се за: 02:40 мин.
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Снимка: BTA

Trade unions have raised with the government the possibility of providing financial support to citizens in response to rising fuel prices. “We discussed the need for additional compensation measures,” Plamen Dimitrov, president of the Confederation of Independent Trade Unions in Bulgaria, told reporters at a briefing. He said the issue would most likely be the subject of further discussions at the Ministry of Finance. According to him, support for both businesses and citizens will be considered.

Plamen Dimitrov said Labour and Social Policy Minister Natalia Efremova had provided data showing that around 230,000 people had benefited from support measures introduced several months ago in response to high fuel prices.

Atanas Katsarchev, chief economist of the Podkrepa Confederation of Labour trade union, said any assistance should be targeted at the most vulnerable groups in society. The government should find a solution to stop poverty from worsening, he said. The trade unions have also discussed next year’s budget preparations with the government.

“We can expect clearer parameters by 15 October,” Dimitrov said. He added that reforms would be carried out in many sectors and that administrative reform would also continue. The issues of fuel prices and the budget procedure were discussed after the meeting of the National Council for Tripartite Cooperation, which took place earlier today, September 14.

The state is preparing a package of targeted measures for the most vulnerable people and businesses if fuel prices become unaffordable, Konstantin Prodanov of Progressive Bulgaria, chairman of the parliamentary Budget and Finance Committee, said several days ago.

Source: BTA

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