БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия бнт деца
ENG
 
5
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Ексклузивно: БНТ се свърза с шофьора на пикапа на АМ...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
Оттеглят законопроекта за личната помощ
Чете се за: 03:27 мин.
Премиерът Радев за декларацията за сигурност: Ние я...
Чете се за: 11:25 мин.
Обявено е бедствено положение във Враца, ураганният вятър...
Чете се за: 01:12 мин.
ДПА: В Дъблин България не подписа декларация за...
Чете се за: 05:25 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Traffic Restrictions In Place for Trucks Weighing More Than 12 Tonnes on Hemus Motorway on Friday, Sunday, and Monday

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
EN
Запази
ограничават движението камионите тона bdquoхемусldquo петък неделя понеделник
Снимка: БГНЕС/Архив

Heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes will face temporary traffic restrictions on Friday, Sunday and Monday along the section of the Hemus Motorway between the Sofia exit (km 0) and the Botevgrad junction (km 47). The measures are necessary due to the major refurbishment of Topli Dol Tunnel and are intended to improve traffic flow and road safety.

On Friday, 13 November, HGVs travelling out of Sofia will be prohibited from using the motorway between 15:00 and 21:00. On Sunday, 15 November, traffic restrictions will apply to heavy goods vehicles travelling towards Sofia between 14:00 and 21:00. On Monday, 16 November, HGV traffic will be suspended in both directions between 07:00 and 09:00.

On Friday, weather permitting, HGVs weighing more than 12 tonnes travelling towards Vratsa, Montana and Vidin will be diverted via the Petrohan Pass and road II-16, along the Sofia–Svoge–Rebarково route. The same diversion will be available on Sunday for heavy goods vehicles travelling towards Sofia.

If traffic volumes decrease, Traffic Police may lift the restrictions on HGVs before the scheduled end time. Additional traffic management measures may also be introduced if necessary.

Traffic in both tubes of Topli Dol Tunnel is expected to be restored ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. After the holidays, traffic through the tube towards Sofia will be restricted again until the construction and repair works are completed. The refurbishment is expected to be finished in April 2027.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Рязко застудяване ни очаква утре, температурите падат с 10 - 15 градуса
1
Рязко застудяване ни очаква утре, температурите падат с 10 - 15...
Почина Джаро Стоянов
2
Почина Джаро Стоянов
ДПА: В Дъблин България не подписа декларация за сигурността на Европа
3
ДПА: В Дъблин България не подписа декларация за сигурността на Европа
Премиерът Радев за декларацията за сигурност: Ние я подкрепихме, имаме резерви само в преамбюла
4
Премиерът Радев за декларацията за сигурност: Ние я подкрепихме,...
Даниел Митов за АМ "Тракия": Миналата година съм подписал поръчка за светлинни табла, които са доставени, но не са поставени
5
Даниел Митов за АМ "Тракия": Миналата година съм подписал...
14 загинали и 30 ранени при верижна катастрофа в Обединените арабски емирства
6
14 загинали и 30 ранени при верижна катастрофа в Обединените...

Най-четени

Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва в края на ноември
1
Изплащането на коледните добавки за най-бедните пенсионери започва...
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11 загинали и 48 ранени
2
Премиерът Румен Радев за тежките катастрофи край Зимница: 11...
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е ден на траур
3
11 станаха жертвите при тежкото произшествие край Зимница, утре е...
Божидар Божанов: Управляващите лъжат системно и арогантно
4
Божидар Божанов: Управляващите лъжат системно и арогантно
КЗК глоби „Кауфланд“ с почти 76 млн. евро за нелоялни търговски практики спрямо български производители
5
КЗК глоби „Кауфланд“ с почти 76 млн. евро за нелоялни...
Последно сбогом: С военни почести се прощаваме с големия български скулптор Вежди Рашидов
6
Последно сбогом: С военни почести се прощаваме с големия български...

More from: Bulgaria

"Heartfelt Thanks to the Doctors": Some of Those Injured in the Serious Trakia Motorway Crash Discharged from Hospital
"Heartfelt Thanks to the Doctors": Some of Those Injured in the Serious Trakia Motorway Crash Discharged from Hospital
Bulgaria Expected to Receive Its First Two Firefighting Aircraft by the End of 2027 Bulgaria Expected to Receive Its First Two Firefighting Aircraft by the End of 2027
Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Takes Part in International Operation Targeting Three Malware Networks General Directorate for Combating Organised Crime Takes Part in International Operation Targeting Three Malware Networks
Чете се за: 01:25 мин.
Hurricane-Force Winds Cause Damage in Sofia: Fallen Trees, Sheets of Metal and Fences Hurricane-Force Winds Cause Damage in Sofia: Fallen Trees, Sheets of Metal and Fences
Чете се за: 03:20 мин.
Prime Minister Radev on the Security Declaration: We Supported It, with Reservations Concerning Only iIs Preamble Prime Minister Radev on the Security Declaration: We Supported It, with Reservations Concerning Only iIs Preamble
Чете се за: 14:12 мин.
Varna Airport Welcomes Its Two-Millionth Passenger (see pics) Varna Airport Welcomes Its Two-Millionth Passenger (see pics)
Чете се за: 00:20 мин.

Водещи новини

Ексклузивно: БНТ се свърза с шофьора на пикапа на АМ „Тракия“
Ексклузивно: БНТ се свърза с шофьора на пикапа на АМ...
Чете се за: 01:42 мин.
У нас
Законът за личната помощ: Среща в НС на майки на деца с увреждания и реакциите на опозицията Законът за личната помощ: Среща в НС на майки на деца с увреждания и реакциите на опозицията
Чете се за: 06:50 мин.
У нас
Граждани излязоха на протест срещу „Топлофикация - София”, блокираха възлово кръстовище Граждани излязоха на протест срещу „Топлофикация - София”, блокираха възлово кръстовище
Чете се за: 02:27 мин.
У нас
Арестуваха в Израел заподозрян за убийството на възрастен мъж в метростанция в София Арестуваха в Израел заподозрян за убийството на възрастен мъж в метростанция в София
Чете се за: 00:47 мин.
У нас
Съдът остави в ареста втория обвиняем по делото за убийството на...
Чете се за: 01:27 мин.
У нас
Считано от веднага: Смениха ръководството на "Кауфланд...
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
У нас
Ураганният вятър нанесе щети в София: Паднали дървета, ламарини и...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Радев за декларацията за сигурност: Ние я подкрепихме,...
Чете се за: 11:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ