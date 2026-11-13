Traffic Restrictions In Place for Trucks Weighing More Than 12 Tonnes on Hemus Motorway on Friday, Sunday, and Monday

Heavy goods vehicles weighing more than 12 tonnes will face temporary traffic restrictions on Friday, Sunday and Monday along the section of the Hemus Motorway between the Sofia exit (km 0) and the Botevgrad junction (km 47). The measures are necessary due to the major refurbishment of Topli Dol Tunnel and are intended to improve traffic flow and road safety.

On Friday, 13 November, HGVs travelling out of Sofia will be prohibited from using the motorway between 15:00 and 21:00. On Sunday, 15 November, traffic restrictions will apply to heavy goods vehicles travelling towards Sofia between 14:00 and 21:00. On Monday, 16 November, HGV traffic will be suspended in both directions between 07:00 and 09:00.

On Friday, weather permitting, HGVs weighing more than 12 tonnes travelling towards Vratsa, Montana and Vidin will be diverted via the Petrohan Pass and road II-16, along the Sofia–Svoge–Rebarково route. The same diversion will be available on Sunday for heavy goods vehicles travelling towards Sofia.

If traffic volumes decrease, Traffic Police may lift the restrictions on HGVs before the scheduled end time. Additional traffic management measures may also be introduced if necessary.

Traffic in both tubes of Topli Dol Tunnel is expected to be restored ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays. After the holidays, traffic through the tube towards Sofia will be restricted again until the construction and repair works are completed. The refurbishment is expected to be finished in April 2027.