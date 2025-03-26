БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Traffic through Danube Bridge at Ruse will be suspended on Thursday

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
Дунав мост, Русе
Снимка: Archive/BTA

On March 27th, traffic on the "Danube Bridge" in Ruse will be temporarily halted due to ongoing major repairs.

The passage of passenger cars will be restricted from 9.00 a.m. to 9.00 p.m. and of heavy goods vehicles for up to 24 hours - from 9.00 a.m. on 27 March to 9.00 a.m. on 28 March, the Road Infrastructure Agency said.

Since the start of repairs on July 10, 2024, construction work has been carried out daily without interrupting traffic, with vehicles passing through lanes not under construction. The current phase involves pouring concrete to connect the new reinforced concrete panels on the bridge's viaduct. This process requires that no vehicles pass for at least the first 12 hours to ensure a strong bond between the panels and the concrete. As a result, a complete traffic stoppage is necessary.

The route on Bulgarian territory of the Danube Bridge, which is part of the I-2 road, has a total length of 1,057 km. Since its opening in 1954, it has not undergone any major repairs.

During the traffic suspension, drivers of heavy goods vehicles will have access to parking areas and rest stops in the districts of Ruse, Veliko Tarnovo, Yambol, and Haskovo. A map showing waiting areas and alternative routes will be provided.

From 9:00 AM on March 27th until 9:00 AM on March 28th, vehicles weighing over 3.5 tonnes will not be able to use route cards with this section. During this period, heavy trucks will not be able to pass on the facility and this means that drivers travelling with route cards including this section will not be able to use them.

