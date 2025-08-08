Train Collides with Truck at Railway Crossing near Plovdiv

Accident at a level crossing between the villages of Belozem and Manole (Plovdiv district, southern Bulgaria). The emergency call was received on 112 at approximately 14:50 today, August 8.

Police teams from the Trud Police Department, firefighters, and emergency medical services were immediately dispatched to the scene. According to initial information, a 46-year-old driver of a heavy goods vehicle failed to observe the traffic light at the crossing, which lacks barriers, and was sideswiped by a freight train.

Medical assistance was provided on site to the truck driver, who was subsequently transported to hospital for further examination.

Both drivers were tested for alcohol consumption. The results were negative.