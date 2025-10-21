Triple Murder in Lyulyakovo: 25-Year-Old Kills Mother, Sister and Aunt, 7-Year-Old Brother Survives

Three people have been killed in the village of Lyulyakovoin the district of Burgas. The incident occurred shortly after 4:00 a.m. this morning, October 21.

The area around the house remains sealed off by police. According to initial reports, the man shot his 73-year-old aunt, his 47-year-old mother, his 13-year-old sister, and injured his seven-year-old brother with a hunting rifle.

Despite his injury, the 7-year-old boy managed to flee the burning house and alert neighbours. When police and emergency teams arrived, they found the property ablaze and the bodies of the three victims inside.

Residents told reporters that the father of the suspect had been banned from entering the house. He is still missing, and police are investigating whether he may also have been harmed.

After the attack, the 25-year-old gunman fled into a nearby forest. Police later used a tactical operation to lure him back to the village, where he was arrested around 9:30 a.m. in the central square.

Unofficial information suggests that the suspect suffers from mental health problems. Forensic examinations and police investigations at the scene are ongoing.