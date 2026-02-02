БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Tuesday Declared Non-School Day in Pleven Due to Cold Weather

Tomorrow, 3 February, will be a non-school day in the city of Pleven due to forecast low temperatures and ongoing severe winter conditions, the municipality said on February 3.

The decision follows weather forecasts predicting extremely low temperatures and the difficult situation caused by heavy snowfall on 1 and 2 February. The main aim is to ensure the safety of pupils and school staff. The head of the Regional Education Authority in Pleven has been formally notified of the order.

Temperatures are expected to fall to as low as –14°C, with an ice warning remaining in force.

Meanwhile, Pleven Mayor Valentin Hristov has called for the immediate resignation of the director of the municipal company 'Inzhstroy', citing a failure to cope with winter road clearing in parts of the city and on fourth-class roads.

“The condition of streets, neighbourhoods and roads leading to smaller settlements points to a systemic failure in the organisation and control of winter maintenance activities. The municipality has received numerous reports from residents about uncleared carriageways, impassable streets, icy sections, and even an uncleaned city centre. This poses a real risk to people’s lives and health and disrupts the normal functioning of the city. At such a level of performance, there can be no excuses. When responsibilities are not fulfilled properly and on time, accountability must be personal,” the municipality said in a statement.

Residents are encouraged to report uncleared areas via the municipal hotline or through the municipality’s official social media channels.

