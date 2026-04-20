Ursula von der Leyen and António Costa Congratulate Rumen Radev on His Victory in Bulgaria's Early Parliamentary Elections

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, on April 20 congratulated Rumen Radev on his victory.

“Congratulations to Rumen Radev on his victory in the parliamentary elections.

Bulgaria is a proud member of the European family and plays an important role in addressing our shared challenges.

I look forward to working together for the prosperity and security of Bulgaria and Europe,” she wrote on X.

Kremlin on Rumen Radev’s victory: We are impressed by the willingness for pragmatic dialogue with Moscow

The President of the European Council, António Costa, also extended his congratulations to the leader of “Progressive Bulgaria” on his decisive victory in yesterday’s parliamentary elections in Bulgaria.

“It is a pleasure to welcome you again to the European Council.

As I said in our telephone conversation this morning, I look forward to working with you in the #EUCO on our shared agenda for a prosperous, autonomous and secure Europe.

I wish you every success in your new role,”

Costa wrote on his profile on the social media platform X.





