Varna Mayor Released on BGN 200,000 Bail in Corruption Case

The District Court in the coastal city of Varna on November 27 released Mayor Blagomir Kotsev on a BGN 200,000 (€102,000) bail. Kotsev was initially detained on 8 July on corruption charges.

Prosecutors File Indictment against Varna Mayor Blagomir Kotsev

Earlier this week, Kotsev was transferred from Sofia to Varna Prison after the Supreme Court of Cassation ruled that the trial against him and four other co-accused should be heard in Varna rather than by the Sofia City Court.

Kotsev faces charges of participation in a criminal conspiracy, soliciting bribes, and coercion for financial gain.