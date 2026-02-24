Varvara–Velingrad Road Closed Again due to Rockfall

Tonnes of rock have collapsed onto the Varvara–Velingrad road. Fortunately, no one was injured.

Traffic in both directions is blocked by the debris. This is the latest landslide in the Chepinsko Gorge over the past month.

Until the road is cleared and the area secured, drivers can use the following detours: Peshtera–Batak–Rakitovo, Kostandovo station - Velingrad, or the Belovo –Yundola road.

Police teams from the Septemvri and Velingrad stations are on site at both ends of the route, redirecting traffic, the press office of the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Interior – Pazardzhik reported.

