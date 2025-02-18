"Vazrazhdane" party called for a widespread debate on whether the euro should replace the Bulgarian lev

On February 18, the political party "Vazrazhdane" reaffirmed their position that Bulgaria should not join the Eurozone and should remain under the currency board system to preserve the financial independence of the Bulgarian lev (BGN).

They called for a widespread public debate on whether the euro should replace the lev.

"Vazrazhdane" also argued that, similar to Greece's experience, Bulgaria would face significant losses from joining the Eurozone.

Additionally, they claimed that the budget deficit is not 3% but rather 5%, and that inflation has not been correctly calculated by the National Statistical Institute.

Deyan Nikolov from "Vazrazhdane" added: "Regardless of the clash of viewpoints on either side, there are 600,000 Bulgarians who want a referendum on this issue, and such a referendum should take place. Politicians should not display such arrogance. Who believes their opinion is more important than that of 600,000 Bulgarians?"

