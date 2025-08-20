БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Vehicle Access to Terminal 2 at Sofia's "Vasil Levski" Airport Has Been Restored

EN
Снимка: BTA

Vehicle access to Terminal 2 at Sofia’s “Vasil Levski” Airport has been restored, the airport announced on Facebook. The Kiss & Ride zone is in its usual location and operating normally.

Due to finishing works on the expansion joints of the overpass leading to Terminal 2, from 24 August to 7 September, stops for the inter-terminal shuttle and public transport will be temporarily relocated to the Kiss & Ride area, the airport said. During this period, Parking P8 will be temporarily unavailable for tourist buses, which can instead use the Kiss & Ride zone for up to 30 minutes free of charge.

A temporary traffic arrangement had been in place in front of Terminal 2 since 4 August until Today, August 20.

