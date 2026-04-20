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ЦИК с междинни резултати: Кои партии влизат в парламента?

Velichie Leader Ivelin Mihaylov: Election Results Are Fair, This Is the People's Choice

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Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
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Rumen Radev will not be teased and we will not run for presidential elections, Mihailov said

Ивелин Михайлов
Снимка: BTA

“The election results are fair. The best possible outcome has been achieved. This is the will of the people,” said the leader of “Velichie,” Ivelin Mihaylov, in a statement on the early parliamentary elections on the YouTube channel “Svoboden glas” (Free Voice), published on his official Facebook page.

According to results with 96.41% of the tally sheets processed, “Velichie” remains below the 4 per cent threshold for entering Parliament, with 3.12% support.

“I said in advance that if we enter with 4%, there is no gradation and no point. It would be better for the votes to go to Rumen Radev and for him to bear the responsibility. What we will do is become a party only for our members and close supporters,” Mihaylov commented.

According to Ivelin Mihaylov, there will be members of “Velichie” who will seek annulment of the election results.

“In my case, the situation is such that I want to be objective, not to adjust reality to what I would like it to be. We have not given up, but we must respect the will of the people,” Mihaylov stated.

“Our idea was for a state in which the knowledgeable and capable can prosper, and oligarchs have equal rights with the ordinary person. Now things are different – oligarchs hold absolute power. If tomorrow someone calls me to a protest, ‘Velichie’ will defend only its own electorate; it will not defend others,” he added.

“We will not tease Rumen Radev and will not run in the presidential elections, because it would be absurd,” Mihaylov said.

He warned the new authorities not to carry out repression against “Velichie” supporters, stating that they would mobilise in response, and added that from now on “Velichie” would structure itself both economically and politically to improve the lives of its voters and members.

“My actions are no longer those of a representative figure, but of an ordinary member, and what I do will not affect the organisation. Until now we were a party of the entire people; now we are a party of a specific segment,” Mihaylov noted.

Source: BTA







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