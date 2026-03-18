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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Velichie Party Announces Leaders of Candidate Lists Across Electoral Districts for the April 19 Snap Elections

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Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
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депутатите новата парламентарна група величие положиха клетва народното събрание
Снимка: Десислава Кулелиева, БНТ

Velichie party annunced its lead candidates for the upcoming 19 April elections on Facebook.

Ivelin Mihaylov, chairman of the parliamentary group, tops the lists in two constituencies—Pleven and Sofia 25th Multi-Member Constituency (MMC). Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Yuliana Mateeva, leads the list in Varna.

The full list of lead candidates for “Velichie” by constituency is as follows:

  1. Blagoevgrad – Pavel Stoimenov
  2. Burgas – Dr. Lyubisha Blazhevski
  3. Varna – Prof. Yuliana Mateeva
  4. Veliko Tarnovo – Pavlin Petrov
  5. Vidin – Radoslav Zhivkov
  6. Vratsa – Dr. Rumen Tiholov
  7. Gabrovo – Nedko Angelov
  8. Dobrich – Radomir Raychev
  9. Kardzhali – Kostadin Hadzhiyski
  10. Kyustendil – Yordan Mitsikulev
  11. Lovech – Georgi Georgiev
  12. Montana – Milen Sibinov
  13. Pazardzhik – Yordan Mitsikulev
  14. Pernik – Valentina Evtimova
  15. Pleven – Ivelin Mihaylov
  16. Plovdiv City – Maria Ilieva
  17. Plovdiv Province – Dimitar Baberkov
  18. Razgrad – Viktoria Todorova
  19. Ruse – Deyan Dimov
  20. Silistra – Geomil Georgiev
  21. Sliven – Mihail Dinev
  22. Smolyan – Larisa Savova
  23. Sofia – Stiliana Bobcheva
  24. Sofia – Alexander Andonov
  25. Sofia – Ivelin Mihaylov
  26. Sofia Province – Krasimira Katincharova
  27. Stara Zagora – Krasimira Katincharova
  28. Targovishte – Ivaylo Lazarov
  29. Haskovo – Hristo Petrov
  30. Shumen – Milena Mersinkova
  31. Yambol – Pavlina Konstantinova Kostova-Davidovich

These candidates will represent the party in their respective constituencies for the early parliamentary elections.



Here are the names of all the leaders of the lists of "Velikiya":

1 MIR Blagoevgrad - Pavel Stoimenov
2 MIR Burgas - Dr. Ljubisa Blazevski
3 MIR Varna - prof. 1 Bulgarian State University of Plovdiv
4 MIR Veliko Tarnovo - Pavlin Petrov
5 MIR Vidin - Radoslav Zhivkov
6 MIR Vratsa - Dr. Rumen Tiholov
7 MIR Gabrovo - Nedko Angelov
8 MIR Dobrich - Radomir Raychev
9 MIR Kardzhali - Kostadin Hadjiyski
10 MIR Kyustendil - Yordan Mitsikulev
11 MIR Lovech - Georgi Georgiev
12 MIR Montana - Milen Sibinov
13 MIR Pazardzhik - Yordan Mitsikulev
14 MIR Pernik - Valentina Evtimova
15 MIR Pleven - Ivelin Mikhailov
16 MIR Plovdiv city - Maria Ilieva
17 MIR Plovdiv region - Dimitar Baberkov
18 MIR Razgrad - Victoria Todorova
19 MIR Ruse - Deyan Dimov
20 MIR Silistra - Geomil Georgiev
21 MIR Sliven - Mihail Dinev
22 MIR Smolyan - Larisa Savova
23 MIR Sofia - Stiliana Bobcheva
24 MIR Sofia - Alexander Andonov
25 MIR Sofia - Ivelin Mihailov
26 MIR Sofia region - Krasimira Katincharova
27 MIR Stara Zagora - Krasimira Katincharova
28 MIR Targovishte - Ivaylo Lazarov
29 MIR Haskovo - Hristo Petrov
30 MIR Shumen - Milena Mersinkova
31 MIR Yambol - Pavlina Konstantinova Kostova-Davidovich

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