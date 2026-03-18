Velichie Party Announces Leaders of Candidate Lists Across Electoral Districts for the April 19 Snap Elections

Velichie party annunced its lead candidates for the upcoming 19 April elections on Facebook.

Ivelin Mihaylov, chairman of the parliamentary group, tops the lists in two constituencies—Pleven and Sofia 25th Multi-Member Constituency (MMC). Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Yuliana Mateeva, leads the list in Varna.

The full list of lead candidates for “Velichie” by constituency is as follows:

Blagoevgrad – Pavel Stoimenov Burgas – Dr. Lyubisha Blazhevski Varna – Prof. Yuliana Mateeva Veliko Tarnovo – Pavlin Petrov Vidin – Radoslav Zhivkov Vratsa – Dr. Rumen Tiholov Gabrovo – Nedko Angelov Dobrich – Radomir Raychev Kardzhali – Kostadin Hadzhiyski Kyustendil – Yordan Mitsikulev Lovech – Georgi Georgiev Montana – Milen Sibinov Pazardzhik – Yordan Mitsikulev Pernik – Valentina Evtimova Pleven – Ivelin Mihaylov Plovdiv City – Maria Ilieva Plovdiv Province – Dimitar Baberkov Razgrad – Viktoria Todorova Ruse – Deyan Dimov Silistra – Geomil Georgiev Sliven – Mihail Dinev Smolyan – Larisa Savova Sofia – Stiliana Bobcheva Sofia – Alexander Andonov Sofia – Ivelin Mihaylov Sofia Province – Krasimira Katincharova Stara Zagora – Krasimira Katincharova Targovishte – Ivaylo Lazarov Haskovo – Hristo Petrov Shumen – Milena Mersinkova Yambol – Pavlina Konstantinova Kostova-Davidovich

These candidates will represent the party in their respective constituencies for the early parliamentary elections.









Here are the names of all the leaders of the lists of "Velikiya":

1 MIR Blagoevgrad - Pavel Stoimenov

2 MIR Burgas - Dr. Ljubisa Blazevski

3 MIR Varna - prof. 1 Bulgarian State University of Plovdiv

4 MIR Veliko Tarnovo - Pavlin Petrov

5 MIR Vidin - Radoslav Zhivkov

6 MIR Vratsa - Dr. Rumen Tiholov

7 MIR Gabrovo - Nedko Angelov

8 MIR Dobrich - Radomir Raychev

9 MIR Kardzhali - Kostadin Hadjiyski

10 MIR Kyustendil - Yordan Mitsikulev

11 MIR Lovech - Georgi Georgiev

12 MIR Montana - Milen Sibinov

13 MIR Pazardzhik - Yordan Mitsikulev

14 MIR Pernik - Valentina Evtimova

15 MIR Pleven - Ivelin Mikhailov

16 MIR Plovdiv city - Maria Ilieva

17 MIR Plovdiv region - Dimitar Baberkov

18 MIR Razgrad - Victoria Todorova

19 MIR Ruse - Deyan Dimov

20 MIR Silistra - Geomil Georgiev

21 MIR Sliven - Mihail Dinev

22 MIR Smolyan - Larisa Savova

23 MIR Sofia - Stiliana Bobcheva

24 MIR Sofia - Alexander Andonov

25 MIR Sofia - Ivelin Mihailov

26 MIR Sofia region - Krasimira Katincharova

27 MIR Stara Zagora - Krasimira Katincharova

28 MIR Targovishte - Ivaylo Lazarov

29 MIR Haskovo - Hristo Petrov

30 MIR Shumen - Milena Mersinkova

31 MIR Yambol - Pavlina Konstantinova Kostova-Davidovich