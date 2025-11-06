БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
Vice President Iliana Iotova: “This Euro-denominated Budget Has Long Been Prepared”

It turns out today that this is a budget that nobody wants. Obviously the government does not want it, the Finance Minister does not want it, the Prime Minister does not want it, Iotova said

Vice President Iliana Iotova commented today, November 6, on the latest political developments — the rejection of President Rumen Radev’s veto on amendments to the Investment Promotion Act and the tensions surrounding Bulgaria’s first budget in euros.

Iotova said she was “not surprised” by the rejection of the presidential veto, describing it as “a reflection not only of the attitude towards the Presidency but also towards the statehood in Bulgaria, something the government has been demonstrating for nearly a year.”

“It’s up to those who made this decision to bear responsibility,” she said. “So far, neither the Energy Minister, nor the Prime Minister, nor anyone from the ruling majority has reassured Bulgarian citizens that there will be no fuel supply issues. We still don’t know what will happen to the refinery or what measures will be taken to prevent fuel prices from rising.”

The vice president also raised concerns about the future of thousands of workers employed at the refinery affected by the legislative changes.

On the topic of the budget, Vice President Iliana Iotova commented that since the beginning of the year she had very high expectations, given the government’s commitments related to the convergence reports and the large amount of funds invested in the campaign for Bulgaria’s adoption of the euro.

Therefore, she said, she had assumed that this first euro-denominated budget had long been fully prepared.

“It turns out that this is a budget nobody wants,” she said. “The government doesn’t want it, the Finance Minister doesn’t want it, the Prime Minister doesn’t want it. Because how else can we explain the fact that so far we have not heard a single argument in defence of this budget from both of them," Iliana Iotova stressed.

According to the Vice President, the budget could become a threat both to Bulgarian citizens and to the eurozone itself, since once Bulgaria joins it, the country will be obliged to adhere to all principles of the Stability and Growth Pact.

