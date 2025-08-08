БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
Wanted in Kidnapping Investigation Surrenders to Police

He was detained for up to 72 hours

A man with the initials D.V., wanted in connection with a kidnapping investigation, has surrendered to the Sofia Metropolitan Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, the Sofia City Prosecutor’s Office told BTA on August 8.

He has been detained for 72 hours, and the prosecution will decide whether to file a request with the court for a remand measure.

The man is linked to the investigation involving brothers Mitko and Radoslav Lebeshkovski, who are accused of the kidnapping of Ivaylo Petrov and Bozhidar Markov.

Source: BTA

