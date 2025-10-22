We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria: A captured state cannot be ‘reformatted’ – it must be liberated!

Bulgaria is in a systemic political crisis because the real centre of decision-making has moved outside the constitutional institutions. This is what MP Bozhidar Bojanov said from the parliamentary rostrum in a declaration on behalf of "We Continue the Change - Democratic Bulgaria".

Bulgaria is in a systemic political crisis because the real centre of decision-making has been moved outside the constitutional institutions, said MP Bozhidar Bozhanov from the parliamentary rostrum in a declaration on behalf of “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” on October 22.

“As long as Peevski (MRF-New Beginning floor leader) remains in the shadow of power and within the security services, the political process will continue to be illegitimate, and the crisis will remain chronic,” Bozhanov said.

According to him, the sanitary cordon that Borissov found so terrifying is precisely aimed at depriving him of the tools for building the state dreamed of by Peevski—a state with a capital “S”. In this environment, reformatting is merely a euphemism for the redistribution of power and the legalisation, in whatever form, of an alliance with Peevski.

“The government is declaring an intermission only to rearrange roles and portions behind closed doors, instead of setting a course towards reform,” Bozhanov added.

"By admitting to ministries on concessions run by circles, Borissov confirmed our motives for a vote of no confidence. This is only a recognition of the conquered state. With captured institutions, real policies cannot happen, the MP said. Peevski, through his offices and morning communiqués, gave three signals to the hastily shrinking Borissov - that he will no longer be prime minister, that there will be no elections and no changes of ministers. Peevski does not allow such reformatting. The state hung on pause for a whole week", Bozhidar Bojanov said. “By admitting the existence of ministries granted as concessions and managed by circles of influence, Borissov has confirmed our motives for the vote of no confidence. This is nothing but an acknowledgment of the captured state. With institutions held hostage, real policies cannot happen,” the MP stated.

He added that through his official media outlets and morning communiqués, Peevski sent three messages to the hastily retreating Borissov: that he would no longer be prime minister, that there would be no elections, and that there would be no cabinet reshuffles.

“Peevski does not allow such reformatting. The state was left on pause for an entire week,” Bozhanov said.

He declared that the response of “We Continue the Change – Democratic Bulgaria” is unequivocal –

“A sanitary cordon against the model of state capture.”