"We Continue the Change' Chair Asen Vassilev: It's High Time We Brought Some Fresh Air into the Presidency

“All Bulgarian citizens should think very carefully about how many young Bulgarians have suffered as a result of the war in Ukraine and how many have suffered as a result of drugs over the past five years. It is high time to bring some fresh air into the presidency.” This was stated by 'We Continue the Change' leader Asen Vassilev after he voted in his home town of Haskovo.

“For nine years, we have seen what one of the candidates is capable of. She has served two terms in the European Parliament and reached retirement age last week. I think it is time for her to go on a well-deserved holiday,” Vassilev said.

Photo: BTA

Vassilev also commented on next year’s budget, which is due to be presented next week: