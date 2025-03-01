НОВИНИ
What Bulgarian politicians are saying about the Trump-Zelensky meeting

триъгълника на властта
Снимка: BTA
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:55, 01.03.2025
Чете се за: 08:22 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

President Radev and Prime Minister Zhelyazkov have differing interpretations of the Trump-Zelensky meeting. The Prime Minister expressed support for Ukraine, while the President deemed Zhelyazkov’s position as a losing one. The parties in the Parliament also have different opinions.

Prime Minister, Rosen Zhelyazkov, took a stance in support of Ukraine. On the social media platform "X," the Prime Minister wrote, "Ukraine, be brave, be strong. We are with you." The President commented on the Prime Minister’s words with a single remark: "a losing position".

According to President Radev, the White House meeting brought back the truth about the war in Ukraine.

“It was a clash between the two approaches to finding a solution to this war. One, expressed by President Trump, calls for the immediate cessation of the senseless bloodshed and the pursuit of paths to peace through intensified diplomacy. The other approach advocates continuing the war at all costs, regardless of the casualties and destruction, with open attempts to involve NATO in the war and the risk of a third world war,” the Head of State commented.

“Regrettably, many European politicians still cannot break free from narrow ideological frameworks and fail to grasp the true nature and prospects of this war. They continue to believe in the utopia that Russia will be defeated and thus keep pushing Ukraine toward catastrophe,” said Rumen Radev.

The Head of State also commented on where he believes Ukraine's place should be.

“Of course, Ukraine should have a seat at the negotiating table, but genuine steps toward an agreement are needed. The first priority: a ceasefire. From there, all diplomatic mechanisms can follow. There is already political will at the highest levels—from the leadership of the United States and Russia. Unfortunately, Europe must urgently find its place in this reality and its place at the negotiating table, because how can peace talks about Europe be held without Europe’s participation?” the President noted.

GERB leader Boyko Borissov wrote on Facebook that any attempt to divide Europe makes everyone weaker. He added that an immediate reaction of the European Union is needed. Borissov called for a summit between the United States, European countries, and allies, where all viewpoints would be put on the table.

“Yes, there should be such a meeting. It’s inevitable. The question is—why didn’t we do it earlier? After hundreds and thousands of casualties, after the enormous devastation and destruction, after all the damage inflicted on Europe and us—why did we have to come to this point? Who will bear responsibility for these victims?” asked Radev.

Radev reiterated his point, which he had also shared with President Trump during their meeting in Paris, that the biggest problem for Ukraine in this war is not the supply of weapons, but that Ukraine is running out of people on the front lines.

“And we are approaching the most critical moment when one day, there won't be people on the battlefield. Weapons are no longer enough—people are needed. So, are we going to ‘make’ people in Ukraine? Absolutely not. This would mean a global conflict,” he stated.

“We Continue the Change” party also issued a statement following the Trump-Zelensky meeting. The party fully supports President Zelensky and the Ukrainian people, emphasising that Ukraine’s efforts for peace are efforts for peace on the entire continent.

"I hope that the President will not dispute that Russia attacked Ukraine. Bulgaria, the Bulgarian government, the Bulgarian institutions should make a clear position on which side we stand. And here we really need leadership from the major powers in Europe first", said Atanas Atanasov of “We Continue the Change-Democratic Bulgaria".

“Vazrazhdane” party said they fully support Trump’s efforts to restore peace in Europe. Kostadinov’s party wrote that for several years now, all of Europe has been standing by, watching how one nation, which is a brotherly nation to us Bulgarians, is being used in the West’s fight against another nation, also brotherly to us.

The leader of "MRF-New Beginning" party, Delyan Peevski, wrote that the world needs peace and bold leaders to defend it, just as President Trump has done. He added that Europe, with its traditions and values, will always remain the cradle of civilization, but peace is the responsibility of national governments, which must protect the security and welfare of their peoples.

The leader of MECh (Morality, Unity, Honour) party, Radostin Vasilev, stated that he is a Trumpist and predicted Donald Trump’s victory. Vasilev wrote that the war in Ukraine will end, and Bulgaria will once again be in a losing position due to the ruling class.

“After last night, the world may no longer be the same. In fact, if I’m being precise, it hasn’t been the same since Trump was re-elected, but some people may have only realized this last night,” wrote "There is Such a Peoples" leader, Slavi Trifonov, on Facebook.

