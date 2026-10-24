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Who is Slavi Binev?

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Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
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слави бинев
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Slavi Binev was one of the most recognisable and controversial figures in Bulgarian business, sports and political life during the post-communist transition.

Slavi Binev began his career as a successful taekwondo competitor and coach. He was among the founders of the first privately owned martial arts club. During the 1990s — the era of powerful organised crime groups and mutri (members of Bulgaria’s emerging criminal underworld) — he established himself as one of the leading figures in Sofia’s entertainment industry and nightlife. His holding company controlled more than 100 businesses, including popular nightclubs, security and construction firms, media outlets and financial companies.

One of the best-known episodes in his biography was an armed confrontation at the Deskrim sports club. Binev was beaten and kidnapped by people linked to VIS, an organised crime group. This marked the beginning of what became known as the gang war between rival criminal groups. Binev founded the Zashtita Association, which was established with the stated aim of opposing rival security firms run by former wrestlers.

Another controversy surrounding his name was his receipt of the ecclesiastical noble title of archon, awarded for services to the Church and humanity. The Holy Synod initially declared the title invalid but legalised it several years later. His political career began in 2007, and he served two terms as a Member of the European Parliament. He later established his own political movement, GORD (Civic Association for Real Democracy).

In 2014, he became a member of Parliament representing the National Front for the Salvation of Bulgaria. His election as chair of the parliamentary Committee on Culture and Media sparked protests among representatives of the cultural sector, and he stepped down from the position.

Slavi Binev, 2014: “Many of you know my past, which has been interpreted in different ways. One thing is clear: the mafia failed to kill me, but culture and the media can drink wine from my skull this evening. Figuratively speaking.”

In recent years, Binev has served as chair of the Management Board of the Bulgarian Taekwondo Federation and as vice-president of the European Taekwondo Union.

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