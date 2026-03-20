With Wi-Fi, Air Conditioning and Digital Displays - Bulgaria Unveils First New Electric Train as Rail Modernisation Begins

The first new electric train was presented at an official ceremony at Sofia Central Railway Station on March 20, marking the start of a broader modernisation of the country’s rail transport. A further 23 new trainsets are expected to arrive by the end of the summer.

The new trains, delivered from Czech Republic, are designed for suburban journeys of up to two hours. They are equipped with wireless internet, power sockets at every seat, air conditioning, electronic route displays, and advanced safety systems

Former Transport Minister Grozdan Karadjov: “When human error creates the risk of an incident or accident, the train’s electronic systems will respond and bring the vehicle to a stop.”

Caretaker Transport Minister Korman Ismailov added: “It is very comfortable inside, the seats are excellent. There are designated spaces for people with disabilities and for cyclists, and the trains themselves are very modern.”

The project covers the delivery of 25 trainsets, valued at nearly €327 million. Most of the funding will come from the Recovery and Resilience Plan, with the remainder provided under a transport programme.

The new trainsets have 333 seats and can reach speeds of up to 160 km/h. The first passengers are expected to board the new trains as early as this summer.

Sales Director Olesia Lakhi said: “This is only the beginning. We will remain in Bulgaria for at least 15 years to maintain the trains and transfer the full know-how on how this modern train is produced and serviced.”

The ceremony was also attended by the Czech Ambassador to Bulgaria, Miroslav Toman, along with representatives of the manufacturer.

photos by BTA