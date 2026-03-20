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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Modernisation of Bulgarian Railways: New Train Unveiled as Part of €320m Investment

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българия купува влака транспортният министър инспекция завода пилзен

The first newly manufactured Škoda train, which arrived in Bulgaria at the beginning of the month, is set to be officially presented at a ceremony at Sofia Central Railway Station on March 20.

The train is expected to begin carrying passengers from April. By August, Bulgaria is due to receive all 25 new trains under the programme. Each train will offer a total of 333 seats and will be capable of reaching speeds of up to 160 km/h.

The project, valued at just over €320 million, is being financed under the national Recovery and Resilience Plan.

Today’s event will be attended by caretaker Transport Minister, Korman Ismailov.

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