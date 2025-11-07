Woman Stabbed in Central Blagoevgrad, Suspect Detained

A woman was stabbed in the centre of Blagoevgrad (Southwestern Bulgaria) on Friday morning. Police received the alert shortly before 11 a.m.

The attack took place in a café near the city garden, where a 37-year-old woman sustained stab wounds inflicted with a sharp object. She was immediately taken to the emergency department.

The victim suffered injuries to her hands and neck. Her wounds are currently being treated at the surgical ward of Blagoevgrad’s general hospital (MBAL-Blagoevgrad).

A 33-year-old man from Blagoevgrad was detained shortly after the incident. Police said that an investigation is under way under the supervision of the Regional Prosecutor’s Office in Blagoevgrad to determine all the circumstances surrounding the case.