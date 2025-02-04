НОВИНИ
World Cancer Day 2025: "United by Unique" campaign calls for people-centred care

Cancer mortality worldwide amounts to about 10 million people

отбелязваме световния ден борба рака мотото уникални единни
Снимка:
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
21:42, 04.02.2025
21:42, 04.02.2025
Слушай новините днес

Every year on February 4th, we observe World Cancer Day. The theme for the period 2025–2027 is "United by Unique" and places people at the centre of care and their personal stories at the heart of the conversation.

According to recent data, the global mortality rate from cancer is approximately 10 million people. Specialists advise not to neglect our health, and to seek medical help immediately if experiencing persistent coughing with blood, as this could be a sign of lung cancer.

Lung cancer is one of the most common types of cancer worldwide, with between 4,300 and 4,400 new cases registered annually in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria has qualified doctors and modern treatment methods, including biological therapy and biomarker diagnostics.

Thanks to artificial intelligence, interpreting research results has become much easier.

Timely diagnosis is crucial for administering the correct treatment, and people should not be afraid to undergo low-dose computed tomography, which can detect cancer and its mutations with an accuracy of up to 97%, says Prof. Dimitar Kostadinov, head of the Bronchology Department at the "Ivan Rilski" Hospital for Pulmonary Diseases.

He also recommends that people stop smoking, avoid passive smoking and harmful substances, eat healthy and exercise more as a preventive measure.

