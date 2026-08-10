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Yellow Weather Warning Issued for High Temperatures in 16 Bulgarian Disrricts; Temperatures Reach 38°C

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Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
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жълт код опасни горещини области температурите достигат 38degс

A first-degree weather warning – yellow code – is in force for high temperatures in 16 regions across the country. Maximum temperatures will range between 33°C and 38°C. Winds will be light, and moderate in south-eastern Bulgaria, from the east-north-east.

Temperatures will be lower along the coast, ranging between 27°C and 31°C.

The Black Sea coast will be sunny, with light to moderate easterly winds. Sea temperatures will be 25°C to 26°C, with wave heights of 1 to 2 on the Beaufort scale.

It will be sunny in the mountains, with light to moderate north-easterly winds. The maximum temperature at an altitude of 2,000 metres will be around 19°C.

Weather Across Europe

Turning to the weather in Europe, it will be sunny and hot across the Iberian Peninsula, the Mediterranean, France and the southern half of central Europe.

Clouds will develop over the Alps in the afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms in places.

Northern Europe and the Baltic states will see considerable cloud cover, with scattered showers and thunderstorms in many areas. Temperatures in this part of Europe will also be lower than usual.

The Balkans will be sunny, with only a small amount of cumulus cloud developing over the mountains in the afternoon. It will be hot, with maximum temperatures reaching 38°C to 40°C in some lowland areas.

Weather in Bulgaria

On Wednesday, it will be sunny across Bulgaria. Winds will be light, with moderate north-easterly winds along the Black Sea coast. Maximum temperatures will range between 33°C and 38°C.

Over the following days, a strengthening north-north-easterly wind will bring cooler air.

On Thursday, there will be showers and thunderstorms in places in the mountainous areas of western Bulgaria. On Friday, similar conditions will spread to parts of the east, with hail also possible.

Temperatures will fall, with Friday's maximums ranging between 27°C and 32°C.

Over the weekend, western and central Bulgaria will be sunny, while eastern Bulgaria will see more substantial cloud cover. The chance of rainfall, however, will remain low.












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