БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
4
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Новини от миналото У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
Пускат 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
Патриархът: Вярата, надеждата и любовта - няма нещо...
Чете се за: 01:32 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Youths Vandalise Car in Plovdiv, Pose for Selfies Afterwards

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
EN
Запази

The incident was captured by a security camera in the center of Plovdiv

ново тикток предизвикателство младежи потрошиха автомобил застанаха снимка

Young people smashed a car in centre of Bulgaria's second largest city of Plovdiv and then posed for photos with it. The incident was captured by a security camera on a neighbouring building, and the car’s owner suspects it may have been part of a new social media challenge.

The event occurred during the night of 5 September. The car’s owner discovered the vehicle the following morning and was shocked when he saw what two boys were doing on the security footage.

“Before they found the car, they were saying ‘It’s not this one,’ and then they discover the car. They start taking selfies, climb on top, jump onto the bonnet. They do it like in ‘Titanic’ – one raises his arms, the other takes a selfie from below,” said Valentin Dimitrov, the car’s owner.

Dimitrov handed the footage to the Second Police District. Authorities confirmed that an investigation is underway. According to initial information, the boys recorded on the video have no prior criminal record.

“They didn’t get inside the car, I checked – they didn’t. And you can see from the video that they didn’t,” added Dimitrov.

The victim cannot understand why they took selfies after the act, except perhaps for social media purposes. He urged young people:

“Don’t let TikTok influence you to do whatever you see others doing. Use your judgment. Don’t act purely on instinct, because instinct leads to situations like this,” said Dimitrov.

The car has since been repaired, and the fact that it is a convertible helped limit the damage.

While the suspected “challenge” continues online, Dimitrov now parks the car with the boot facing the street to make it less attractive for photos and is actively searching for a garage in the neighbourhood.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс заради незаконни сондажи на минерална вода
1
Кметът на Огняново е нападнат от собственик на хотелски комплекс...
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
2
Гледайте световното първенство по лека атлетика в Токио по БНТ 3
Връхлитат ни студ и силен вятър
3
Връхлитат ни студ и силен вятър
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
4
НА ЖИВО: Финалите на световното първенство по борба в Загреб по БНТ 3
Валежи и ветровито време ни очакват утре
5
Валежи и ветровито време ни очакват утре
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
6
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия

Най-четени

С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София (СНИМКИ)
1
С 218 км/ч в града: Шофьор загина при тежка катастрофа в София...
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено от кашлящи свекърви
2
Проф. Кантарджиев: Бременните да се пазят като писани яйца, особено...
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава всяко училище
3
Учебен или неучебен ще бъде 17 септември за учениците - ще решава...
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
4
Почина отец Иван от Нови хан
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
5
Разкриха императорската резиденция на Константин Велики в Улпия Ескус
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана
6
Задържаха син на висш прокурор с 50 кг марихуана

More from: Bulgaria

Endangered Miniature Monkeys to Delight Visitors at Burgas Zoo
Endangered Miniature Monkeys to Delight Visitors at Burgas Zoo
Customs Officers Seize Over Half a Kilogramme of Gold Jewellery Worth over 78,000 BGN Customs Officers Seize Over Half a Kilogramme of Gold Jewellery Worth over 78,000 BGN
Чете се за: 01:45 мин.
National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman National Water Board to Be Established, Deputy Prime Minister to Be Chairman
Чете се за: 02:05 мин.
Over 16% Increase in Number of Women in Leadership Positions in Bulgaria Over 16% Increase in Number of Women in Leadership Positions in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 02:25 мин.
24-Hour Vignette for Vehicles Up To 3.5 Tonnes Will Be Introduced in Bulgaria 24-Hour Vignette for Vehicles Up To 3.5 Tonnes Will Be Introduced in Bulgaria
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Patriarch Daniil on the Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Faith, Hope and Love - There Is Nothing Greater in This Life Patriarch Daniil on the Day of Bulgaria's Capital Sofia: Faith, Hope and Love - There Is Nothing Greater in This Life
Чете се за: 01:57 мин.

Водещи новини

За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без топла вода и парно от октомври до Нова година
За 90 дни: Части от столичния кв. "Дружба" 2 остават без...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.
У нас
(Не)доверие и власт: Бурни дебати по петия вот срещу кабинета "Желязков" в Народното събрание (Не)доверие и власт: Бурни дебати по петия вот срещу кабинета "Желязков" в Народното събрание
Чете се за: 08:35 мин.
У нас
ВМЗ-Сопот и постът шеф на ДАНС на фокус в кулоарите ВМЗ-Сопот и постът шеф на ДАНС на фокус в кулоарите
Чете се за: 06:47 мин.
У нас
Президентът Румен Радев отказа да назначи Деньо Денев за шеф на ДАНС Президентът Румен Радев отказа да назначи Деньо Денев за шеф на ДАНС
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
У нас
"Зависими", "бухалки" и...
Чете се за: 06:55 мин.
У нас
Тръмп във Великобритания: Майстор с черен колан или най-опасният...
Чете се за: 04:00 мин.
По света
Алексей Навални е бил отровен, съобщи вдовицата му Юлия
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
По света
Пускат 24-часова винетка
Чете се за: 03:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ