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ЗАПАЗЕНИ

‘Basket of Care’: Have Customers Warmed to the Campaign?

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Чете се за: 04:50 мин.
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Nearly two months after the launch of the 'Basket of Care' initiative, the number of supermarket chains offering at least 15% off selected essential food products has risen to 14. However, one participating retailer describes consumer interest as "moderate". Have shoppers become accustomed to the campaign, and what impact has it had?

Elena, a customer: "I've only seen on television that such a basket exists, but I haven't noticed it in the shops."

Although she shops almost every day and regularly checks promotional leaflets, Elena says she will now also look out for the initiative's logo.

BNT: "This is the symbol. Have you seen it before?"

Elena, customer: “I might have seen it, but I just didn’t pay attention.”

"A 50% discount is much better than 20%."

The discounts offered under the 'Basket of Care' campaign, which began on 8 June, must be at least 15% and are due to remain in place until at least the end of the year.

Vladimir, customer: "It's supposed to be 15% or something, but I haven't really come across it."

Daniela, customer: "I usually rely on the regular promotions. And sometimes, if I need something, I just buy it, even if it's not on offer."

Although the campaign logo is not particularly prominent and is not displayed everywhere, it is used to identify discounted staple food products. In this supermarket chain, around 30 products are included.


A BNT News team also asked shoppers in Blagoevgrad about the initiative, where many said they hoped for larger discounts.

Lyuben Karadzhov, customer: "I've heard about it, but I think it's unnecessary. It doesn't benefit ordinary people. Only the politicians."

Radoslav Ivanchev, customer: "Prices have gone up a lot. It's difficult both for older people and for us as parents."

Vili Kavrakova, customer: "We're just fooling ourselves when we see the red label. Whatever they put on promotion, they'll raise the prices again anyway, and we still won't be able to afford it."

The Active Consumers Association believes the campaign should be subject to greater regulation.

Bogomil Nikolov, Executive Director of Active Consumers: "From day one, we have said that it is difficult to distinguish the supermarket chains' usual promotions from what is being called the 'Basket of Care'. The only real difference is that the retailers were invited to the Council of Ministers' Granite Hall for the launch of the initiative. Our biggest criticism is that the chains have retained the right to change the products included in the basket every week. That means they can reduce the prices of whichever products are most commercially advantageous for them at any given time."

In a statement, one of the major supermarket chains said the selection of products reflects the campaign's objective of supporting Bulgarian household budgets by focusing on the food items people buy most frequently, with an emphasis on staple products. The retailer added that interest in the initiative has been moderate, as shoppers continue to seek larger promotions offering discounts of up to 50%.



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