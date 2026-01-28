'Bulgartransgaz' To Take Part in Development of a New Digital Corridor between Asia and Europe

'Bulgartransgaz' will take part in the development of a new digital corridor between Asia and Europe, becoming a key partner in a next-generation submarine telecommunications system across the Black Sea.

“Today we are presenting a project of strategic importance for Bulgaria’s future, in which Bulgаrtransgaz – Kardesa is also participating. This is a new, state-of-the-art submarine telecommunications system across the Black Sea that will connect Bulgaria and Georgia, with branches to Turkey and a planned future extension to Ukraine. It will turn our country into a strategic entry point for a new digital corridor between Europe and Asia,” said 'Bulgаrtransgaz' CEO Vladimir Ivanov on January 28.

Kardesa is part of a large-scale digital connectivity initiative known as the “Middle Corridor” or the Digital Silk Road, which runs through the Caucasus, the Caspian Sea and Central Asia.

According to Vladimir Malinov, it is important to note that the Bulgarian company will not invest additional financial resources in the project. Instead, it will participate through existing assets by providing an already built route.

A memorandum has been signed establishing the overall framework, rights and responsibilities of the companies involved in implementing connectivity between Aheloy and Sofia, which forms part of the Kardesa Black Sea submarine cable project. The total investment is expected to exceed €100m.

“The project will strengthen data diversification and sovereignty between Europe and Asia and will contribute to improved cyber security in the energy sector, by providing physically independent telecommunications connectivity for the secure operation of critical infrastructure,” Mr Malinov said.

According to 'Bulgаrtransgaz', the benefits for Bulgaria will be substantial, ranging from strategic positioning as a digital hub and attracting investment in data centres and AI infrastructure, to the creation of high-tech jobs and the strengthening of the country’s digital sovereignty.

Construction of the Black Sea Kardesa system is scheduled to begin from Bulgaria in 2027, positioning the country at the starting point of one of the most significant new digital corridors on an international scale.