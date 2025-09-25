БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
'For a Free Bulgaria': Protest Takes Place in Front of 'MRF – New Beginning' Headquarters

Чете се за: 01:52 мин.
Снимка: Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

Protesters gathered outside the "Movement for Rights and Freedoms – New Beginning" headquarters in Sofia, organised by 'Boets' (Bulgaria United for One Goal) civic movement, under the slogan “For a Free Bulgaria – Without Peevski, Borissov and the Mafia.”

MPs from We Continue the Change also took part in the demonstration.

The protest began around 3 p.m. on Vrabcha Street, where participants demanded that within three hours the district governor of Sofia come and present the documents granting the building on Vrabcha Street to 'MRF – New Beginning'. At exactly 6 p.m., demonstrators moved to the monument of Vasil Levski. Police cordoned off traffic along the boulevard.

Earlier today, Delyan Peevski, floor leader of 'MRF-New Beginning' and Ivaylo Mirchev from 'We continue the change-Democratic Bulgaria' engaged in an indirect exchange on social media. Mirchev claimed that 'MRF– New Beginning' had prepared buses to bring in people from across the country for a counter-protest. Peevski responded that such claims were provocations aimed at disrupting civil peace and urged party supporters not to give in.

Photos by Dessislava Kulelieva, BNT

