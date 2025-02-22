НОВИНИ
BG

'MRF – New Beginning' leader called the attack by "Vazrazhdane" supporters against the EC office in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage"

Делян Пеевски
Снимка: БТА
bnt avatar logo
от БНТ
23:49, 22.02.2025
Чете се за: 02:02 мин.
EN
Слушай новините днес

The leader of "MRF - New Beginning," Delyan Peevski, called the attack on the European Commission's building in Sofia a "brutal provocation" and an "outrage."

Six people were detained, and ten police officers were injured after supporters of "Vazrazhdane" party, protesting against the euro, threw red paint, eggs and firecrackers at the building of the European Commission in Sofia and the door was set alight.

"The latest brutal provocation by a gang of fascist-like elements surrounding Kostadinov from 'Vazrazhdane" today (February 22) requires an urgent and decisive response from all authorities. After attacks on the Constitutional Court, municipalities, administrations, the NSI, and the BNB, today they wreaked havoc on the EC building in Sofia, assaulted and injured police officers. This outrage and blatant assault on the rule of law, democracy, and the state endanger the lives and health of members of the public, while everyone stands aside and watches fearfully and passively as these criminal elements rampage and destroy the centre of Sofia. I call on the state, represented by the Ministry of Interior and the Prosecutor's Office, to intervene with full force and stop this pack," the party's press office stated in a message to the media.

