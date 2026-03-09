'MRF – New Beginning' Propose Easter Bonuses for All Pensioners, with Varying Amounts

БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
пръв път виждам тая банкнота голяма част пенсионерите никога докосвали евро

The political formation “MRF – New Beginning” plans to submit a proposal to the State Social Security Budget to include Easter bonuses for pensioners. The party suggests €55 for those below the poverty line and €15 for all other pensioners.

The party noted that last year the measure was also adopted following their proposal, benefiting nearly 680,000 pensioners.

According to the National Social Security Institute (NSSI), the average monthly pension for 2025, including the Easter and Christmas bonuses, is BGN 976.90, an increase of BGN 93.88 (10.6%) compared with 2024. The average monthly number of pensioners for 2025 is 2,058,008, which is 13,251 more than in 2024.

The draft provides for a one-off allowance, the statement said.

Parliament and the caretaker government should listen more to the people's agenda, and it is related to the prices of fuel, electricity, water, food and the daily increase in the cost of living, the release said.

