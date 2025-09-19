БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
'MRF-New Beginnig' Leader Peevski Urges Swift Government Response to Water Shortages

In a sharply worded letter to Prime Minister Rosen Zhelyazkov, the leader of MRF and the parliamentary group “MRF – New Beginning”, Delyan Peevski, demanded urgent government measures to address the growing water shortage problem affecting more and more municipalities and settlements.

Peevski also requested information on who will chair the newly established Water Board and who its members will be.

“We therefore insist that you focus entirely on actions to resolve this problem and work for the people,” the letter said.

