The Tsarevets Fortress in Veliko Tarnovo was illuminated in purple to mark World Prematurity Day on November 15, which has been observed since 2011 at the initiative of the European Foundation for the Care of Newborn Infants (EFCNI).

Veliko Tarnovo joined the global campaign, which highlights healthcare for premature babies, as well as support and solidarity for their parents.

In Bulgaria, the campaign is organised by the Our Premature Children Foundation.

To mark the occasion, other landmark buildings and public spaces across the country were also illuminated in purple.