From today, November 11, Bulgaria’s traffic police are launching the second phase of the nationwide “Winter” road safety campaign, focusing on compliance with traffic regulations by both drivers and pedestrians.

Officers will be closely monitoring adherence to recent amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which came into force at the beginning of September.

Under the new rules, pedestrians face fines of 100 leva if they cross at a pedestrian crossing while talking on or looking at their mobile phone. The same fine applies to drivers using a mobile device while behind the wheel.

Motorists who exceed the speed limit by more than 50 km/h (31 mph) outside urban areas risk having their driving licence suspended for two months and receiving a fine of 600 leva.

In the coming days, police presence will be stepped up, particularly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, along key routes leading to the border crossings at Kapitan Andreevo, Kalotina, Kulata, and the Danube Bridge 1 and 2 checkpoints.

“During this ten-day period, our main focus will be on ensuring that passengers do not distract drivers and that all road users – including pedestrians – follow the rules,” explained Commissioner Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of the National Police.

Commissioner Boteva also urged motorists to check the condition of their tyres and prepare their vehicles for winter in advance, rather than waiting until the legal deadline of 15 November.

'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres

***

The “Winter” campaign traditionally unfolds in three stages, aimed at improving safety awareness among pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers during the colder months.