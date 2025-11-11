БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
ENG
 
2
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт бнт деца Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от...
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50...
Чете се за: 01:47 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Phase 2: Motorists Exceeding Speed Limits by Over 50 km/h Outside Urban Areas Face 600-Leva Fine and Licence Suspension

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 02:50 мин.
EN
Запази

Police to Target Drivers and Pedestrians

акция зима караш извън населено глоба 600 лева без книжка

From today, November 11, Bulgaria’s traffic police are launching the second phase of the nationwide “Winter” road safety campaign, focusing on compliance with traffic regulations by both drivers and pedestrians.

Officers will be closely monitoring adherence to recent amendments to the Road Traffic Act, which came into force at the beginning of September.

Under the new rules, pedestrians face fines of 100 leva if they cross at a pedestrian crossing while talking on or looking at their mobile phone. The same fine applies to drivers using a mobile device while behind the wheel.

Motorists who exceed the speed limit by more than 50 km/h (31 mph) outside urban areas risk having their driving licence suspended for two months and receiving a fine of 600 leva.

In the coming days, police presence will be stepped up, particularly on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, along key routes leading to the border crossings at Kapitan Andreevo, Kalotina, Kulata, and the Danube Bridge 1 and 2 checkpoints.

“During this ten-day period, our main focus will be on ensuring that passengers do not distract drivers and that all road users – including pedestrians – follow the rules,” explained Commissioner Maria Boteva, Deputy Head of the Traffic Police Department at the General Directorate of the National Police.

Commissioner Boteva also urged motorists to check the condition of their tyres and prepare their vehicles for winter in advance, rather than waiting until the legal deadline of 15 November.

'Winter' Road Safety Campaign Begins as Drivers Urged to Switch to Cold-Weather Tyres

***

The “Winter” campaign traditionally unfolds in three stages, aimed at improving safety awareness among pedestrians, cyclists, and drivers during the colder months.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Лекарят, прегазил куче, не се е опитал да помогне на животното
1
Лекарят, прегазил куче, не се е опитал да помогне на животното
Старт на делото срещу шофьора, забил се с колата си в заведение в Разград - загинаха 3 души
2
Старт на делото срещу шофьора, забил се с колата си в заведение в...
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50 км/ч извън населено място - глоба от 600 лева и без книжка
3
Акция "Зима" 2: Превишиш ограничението с над 50 км/ч...
Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" - разказва израелски заложник, преминал през ада
4
Специално: "Върнах се от среща с дявола" - разказва...
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и бездомните
5
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и...
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?
6
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?

Най-четени

Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
1
Шофьор от Неделино почина от инфаркт зад волана на ученически автобус
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
2
Откриха следа от изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
3
Откриха изчезналата във Витоша Стефани
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват укрепване на пътя София - Самоков
4
След като камък уцели предно стъкло на кола - извънредно започват...
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
5
ЦСКА охлади шампионския устрем на Левски с победа във Вечното дерби
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ от държавата
6
"Живее ми се, но МЗ ги няма" - борба за живот без помощ...

More from: Bulgaria

Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours St Mina: the Miracle Worker and Protector of Orphans and the Homeless
Bulgarian Orthodox Church Honours St Mina: the Miracle Worker and Protector of Orphans and the Homeless
French Cultural Institute Commemorates Bulgaria's First Democratically Elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev French Cultural Institute Commemorates Bulgaria's First Democratically Elected President, Zhelyu Zhelev
Чете се за: 03:45 мин.
Burgas Airport to Temporarily Close for Six-Month Runway Renovation Burgas Airport to Temporarily Close for Six-Month Runway Renovation
Чете се за: 02:45 мин.
Plovdiv Airport Evacuated Following False Bomb Threat Plovdiv Airport Evacuated Following False Bomb Threat
Чете се за: 01:15 мин.
It Has Been 36 Years Since the Start of Bulgaria's Transition to Democracy It Has Been 36 Years Since the Start of Bulgaria's Transition to Democracy
Чете се за: 03:50 мин.
Fewer Young People in Bulgaria Choosing Careers as Locksmiths and Turners Fewer Young People in Bulgaria Choosing Careers as Locksmiths and Turners
Чете се за: 03:37 мин.

Водещи новини

Синдикатите обсъдиха с ГЕРБ Бюджет 2026 - разговорите продължават
Синдикатите обсъдиха с ГЕРБ Бюджет 2026 - разговорите продължават
Чете се за: 04:32 мин.
У нас
Майката на 19-годишния шофьор, прегазил трима души в Разград: Ще си изтърпи каквото трябва Майката на 19-годишния шофьор, прегазил трима души в Разград: Ще си изтърпи каквото трябва
Чете се за: 02:42 мин.
У нас
Премиерът Желязков: Ще убедим НС да приеме първия бюджет в евро Премиерът Желязков: Ще убедим НС да приеме първия бюджет в евро
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
У нас
България получи 438,6 млн. евро по Плана за възстановяване и устойчивост България получи 438,6 млн. евро по Плана за възстановяване и устойчивост
Чете се за: 02:22 мин.
У нас
След тежкия инцидент на рали: Пострадалото момиче се възстановява,...
Чете се за: 02:47 мин.
Общество
Прокуратурата образува досъдебно производство по случая с убитото...
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
На прага на еврозоната - какво да правим с монетите от касичката?
Чете се за: 02:20 мин.
У нас
Почитаме Свети Мина - чудотворецът, покровител на сираците и...
Чете се за: 01:05 мин.
У нас
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ