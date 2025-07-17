1,000 Sheep to Be Culled in the Village of Sheynovo Due to Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox

A flock of 1,000 sheep will be culled today, July 17, in the village of Sheynovo, near Kazanlak, following the detection of an outbreak of sheep and goat pox in small ruminants.

According to veterinary authorities, the measure is necessary to stop the spread of the infection. The culling procedure began this morning. Comprehensive sanitary measures will be taken to disinfect the area.

New Outbreaks Detected in Plovdiv District

It is expected that farmers will receive compensation for their losses, and authorities are urging livestock owners in the region to remain vigilant for signs of the disease. Ten-kilometre sanitary zones have been established around the affected area.