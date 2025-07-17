БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
1,000 Sheep to Be Culled in the Village of Sheynovo Due to Outbreak of Sheep and Goat Pox

Снимка: The image is illustrative

A flock of 1,000 sheep will be culled today, July 17, in the village of Sheynovo, near Kazanlak, following the detection of an outbreak of sheep and goat pox in small ruminants.

According to veterinary authorities, the measure is necessary to stop the spread of the infection. The culling procedure began this morning. Comprehensive sanitary measures will be taken to disinfect the area.

New Outbreaks Detected in Plovdiv District

It is expected that farmers will receive compensation for their losses, and authorities are urging livestock owners in the region to remain vigilant for signs of the disease. Ten-kilometre sanitary zones have been established around the affected area.

Encho Kondov, owner of the infected flock, said: “We first sensed something was wrong when we noticed that some animals stopped eating, became lethargic, and began to show symptoms of the disease. And once we saw, not on the first, on the second day, we notified the veterinarian.”

Damyan Mikov, Director of the Regional Food Safety Directorate (ODBH) – Stara Zagora, explained: “A designated site has been identified, but it will need to be expanded due to the number of animals being culled. Disinfection will be carried out across the entire area, including all livestock facilities and surrounding zones. This will be followed by a 30-day quarantine period for the site, after which further disinfection and cleaning procedures will be implemented.”

