12th CineLibri Film and Literature Festival Will Feature More Than 70 Literary Adaptations and Productions from Nearly 30 Countries

The 12th edition of the international film and literary festival CineLibri will take place from 15 October to 8 November in Sofia and six other Bulgarian cities under the motto "The Civilization of the Spectacle", the festival organisers have announced.

According to the organisers, this year's theme is inspired by the essay of the same name by the Peruvian writer and Nobel Prize laureate Mario Vargas Llosa. The festival will pay tribute to the author, who would have turned 90 in 2026.

The programme includes more than 70 literary adaptations and productions from nearly 30 countries, including national and world premieres. The documentary section will feature films dedicated to writers Jack Kerouac, Fyodor Dostoevsky, Salman Rushdie, Siri Hustvedt and Javier Cercas. Outside the competition programme, the documentary Angelov's Pentateuch, dedicated to writer and screenwriter Angel Wagenstein, will be screened.

The festival is scheduled to open on 15 October in Hall 1 of the National Palace of Culture, where, as is tradition, the awards ceremony for the most compelling feature adaptation of a literary work and for best documentary film will also take place, the organisers said.

They added that a competition for a short film inspired by a literary work has been launched. Submissions will be accepted via the FilmFreeway platform until 10 August. In addition to a cash prize, the winner will receive a professional package comprising a camera, lenses and lighting equipment for the production of a future film project.

Source: BTA