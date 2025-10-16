БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо бнт деца
160 Electric Scooter Offences Recorded in Varna in Just One Week

Since the start of the year, authorities have recorded a total of 1,850 cases of traffic violations involving electric scooters in Varna.

трима младежи кома инциденти електрически тротинетки силистренско
The image is illustrative

Since the beginning of the week, Varna police have been conducting a specialised operation to monitor whether electric scooters riders are committing traffic offences.

So far, the checks have revealed significant numbers of violations.

“Since the start of the year, a total of 1,850 electric scooters riders have been identified and sanctioned. Just this week alone, 160 cases of violations have been recorded. The age of the offenders ranges between 16 and 21 years,” said Chief Inspector Petko Kamburov, head of the Traffic Police Sector at the Varna Directorate of the Ministry of Interior, during the BNT programme 'The Day Begins' on October 16.

The most common offences include failing to wear protective helmets, riding in pedestrian zones, and using the road where dedicated infrastructure exists.

Fines for these violations are set at 50 leva.

