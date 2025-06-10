БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо
ENG
 
8
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено След новините У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф...
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Освободиха наемателя на сградата, където се помещава...
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.
Поне 10 жертви при нападение в училище в австрийския град...
Чете се за: 01:17 мин.
Разбиха високотехнологична наркооранжерия в бургаското...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Георги Георгиев: Цялата строгост на закона ще бъде...
Чете се за: 03:22 мин.
Готови са резултатите от матурите на зрелостниците
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
Нови случаи на нарушения в домове за възрастни хора бяха...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

180-Metre Long Ship Runs Aground Near Port of Burgas Due to Navigational Error

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 00:37 мин.
EN
Запази

The vessel is loaded with 30,000 tonnes of non-hazardous bulk cargo; divers are carrying out an underwater inspection for hull integrity

Снимката е илюстративна
Снимка: Archive/BTA

A 180-metre long cargo ship ran aground this morning, June 10, while maneuvering to enter the Port of Burgas. The incident occurred due to a navigational error.

The vessel, carrying 30,000 tonnes of non-hazardous bulk cargo—agricultural fertilizer—got stuck in the mud.

Divers are currently conducting an underwater inspection to assess the integrity of the hull, and a towing operation is underway.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма "Гласът на Петела"
1
"БНТ представя" спортния журналист Петър Василев с филма...
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
2
ФИФА световно клубно първенство: Вижте програмата на БНТ
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
3
Автомобил блъсна патрулка в София, има ранени полицаи
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората, настанени в "къщите на ужасите"
4
Бити, унижавани, недохранени: Разказ от първо лице на хората,...
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил" боядисват къщите си в черно
5
За да отблъснат туристите: Жителите на "Нотинг хил"...
Тръмп заяви, че не иска гражданска война в Калифорния, но би подкрепил арест на губернатора
6
Тръмп заяви, че не иска гражданска война в Калифорния, но би...

Най-четени

Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите на ужасите" в Старозагорско
1
Пред БНТ говорят роднини на възрастните, заключени в "къщите...
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
2
Положителни са докладите на ЕК и ЕЦБ за въвеждане на еврото в България
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
3
Пазар за имоти в еврозоната: Купуваме жилище за 2000 евро на кв. м
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив, продавали метадон
4
1 млн. лева и 30 000 евро са открити в дома на лекарите от Пловдив,...
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
5
Седмицата започва с динамично време - дъжд, силен вятър и гръмотевици
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена гимнастика в Талин (ОБЗОР)
6
България спечели пет медала от европейското по художествена...

More from: Bulgaria

Court Reviews Detention Measures for Six Arrested in the "House of Horrors" Case in Yagoda Village, Alleged "Shadow Owner" of the Home Denies Accusations
Court Reviews Detention Measures for Six Arrested in the "House of Horrors" Case in Yagoda Village, Alleged "Shadow Owner" of the Home Denies Accusations
Vice President Iotova: The State Must Unravel the Entire Network of Illegal Homes for Elderly Vice President Iotova: The State Must Unravel the Entire Network of Illegal Homes for Elderly
Чете се за: 02:15 мин.
Serious Accident on Ruse–Byala Road, One Dead Serious Accident on Ruse–Byala Road, One Dead
Чете се за: 00:30 мин.
'Houses of Horros': Three More Illegal Care Homes for Elderly Discovered, 130 people relocated from them 'Houses of Horros': Three More Illegal Care Homes for Elderly Discovered, 130 people relocated from them
Чете се за: 04:40 мин.
Trial Against Former PM Kiril Petkov Over the Arrest of GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Begins Trial Against Former PM Kiril Petkov Over the Arrest of GERB Leader Boyko Borissov Begins
Чете се за: 01:10 мин.
Protest of RIA Employees Blocks Traffic on Danube Bridge 2 Protest of RIA Employees Blocks Traffic on Danube Bridge 2
Чете се за: 00:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Ученици са сред жертвите на масовата стрелба в Австрия
Ученици са сред жертвите на масовата стрелба в Австрия
Чете се за: 01:50 мин.
По света
Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста Шофьорът, убил Сияна в катастрофа, остава в ареста
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф (СНИМКИ + ВИДЕО) Оскверниха гробовете на патриарх Неофит и екзарх Йосиф (СНИМКИ + ВИДЕО)
Чете се за: 00:17 мин.
У нас
Кораб с 30 000 тона тор заседна в Бургас след навигационна грешка Кораб с 30 000 тона тор заседна в Бургас след навигационна грешка
Чете се за: 00:27 мин.
У нас
Тежка катастрофа затвори пътя Русе - Бяла, има жертва
Чете се за: 00:50 мин.
У нас
Йотова: Държавата трябва да стигне докрай в разплитането на мрежата...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
Соченият за "собственик в сянка" на дома в с. Ягода...
Чете се за: 02:32 мин.
У нас
Наталия Киселова прие председателството на Парламентарната асамблея...
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо Аудио: На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ