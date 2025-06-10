180-Metre Long Ship Runs Aground Near Port of Burgas Due to Navigational Error

The vessel is loaded with 30,000 tonnes of non-hazardous bulk cargo; divers are carrying out an underwater inspection for hull integrity
A 180-metre long cargo ship ran aground this morning, June 10, while maneuvering to enter the Port of Burgas. The incident occurred due to a navigational error.
The vessel, carrying 30,000 tonnes of non-hazardous bulk cargo—agricultural fertilizer—got stuck in the mud.
Divers are currently conducting an underwater inspection to assess the integrity of the hull, and a towing operation is underway.