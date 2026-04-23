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Начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст Моите въпроси за €
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начало Новини Избори 2026 Свят бнт деца Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Чуй новините Подкаст

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220 Participants with 37 Projects Take Part in the “Best STEM Classroom and STEM Teaching” Competition

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220 участници проекта участват конкурса bdquoза добър stem кабинет stem обучениеldquo

The National Award for Best STEM Classroom and STEM Teaching will be presented for the second time. The exhibition-competition, organised by the Federation of Scientific and Technical Unions, began today, April 23.

Over two days, school teams from across the country will present their projects for STEM learning classrooms — spaces where students are the main participants in the educational process.

The initiative is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Science and the National STEM Centre. This year’s focus is on the application of modern technologies and innovation in these forms of teaching.

A total of 220 participants with 37 projects are presenting their ideas at the National House of Science and Technology. Three awards will be presented for the best STEM education proposals.

Assoc. Prof. Dr Kremena Dedelyanova, Chair of the Federation of Scientific and Technical Unions in Bulgaria, said:

“We want to give priority to the natural sciences and support this long-awaited interest in the engineering profession. The renaissance of engineering sciences is still to come, which is why we are placing greater emphasis on technology.”

Prof. Nayden Shivarov, Director of the National STEM Centre, said:

“We are working on a very large project to build STEM classrooms in every state or municipal school. The project is nearing completion. A total of 2,200 school STEM centres will be opened, along with one national and three regional STEM centres to support schools.”

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