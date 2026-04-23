220 Participants with 37 Projects Take Part in the “Best STEM Classroom and STEM Teaching” Competition

The National Award for Best STEM Classroom and STEM Teaching will be presented for the second time. The exhibition-competition, organised by the Federation of Scientific and Technical Unions, began today, April 23.

Over two days, school teams from across the country will present their projects for STEM learning classrooms — spaces where students are the main participants in the educational process.

The initiative is held under the patronage of the Ministry of Education and Science and the National STEM Centre. This year’s focus is on the application of modern technologies and innovation in these forms of teaching.

A total of 220 participants with 37 projects are presenting their ideas at the National House of Science and Technology. Three awards will be presented for the best STEM education proposals.