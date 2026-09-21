239% Increase In Trade Between the U.S. and Bulgaria Over 10 Years

How important is bilateral trade between Sofia and Washington?

Over the past decade, bilateral trade has increased by nearly 239% – from $676.7 million in 2015 to almost $2.3 billion in 2025.

During this period, Bulgarian exports to the US increased by 169%, reaching $1.1 billion in 2025, while imports from the US to Bulgaria rose by nearly 343%, reaching almost $1.2 billion.

Last year, trade between Bulgaria and the US increased by more than 41% compared with 2024.

Bulgarian exports to the US reached $1.1 billion, making the country the 10th most important destination worldwide for Bulgarian goods and the second-largest export destination outside the EU, after Turkey.

Medical instruments and appliances, copper bars, iron and non-alloy steel products, copper sheets, sunflower seeds and medicines account for the largest share of Bulgarian exports to the US.

Imports from the US consist mainly of aircraft and aircraft parts, turbojet and turboprop engines, petroleum gas and petroleum coke, cars and other goods.