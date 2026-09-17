БНТ БНТ НОВИНИ БНТ Спорт БНТ На живо Евровизия
ENG
 
7
ENG
Начало Новини Свят Спорт Евровизия Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено Чуй новините Подкаст
У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още
начало Новини Свят Спорт Времето България и еврото Бизнес След новините БНТ Проверено У нас По света Регионални Политика Криминално Общество Сигурност и правосъдие Още Чуй новините Подкаст

ИЗВЕСТИЯ

Моите новини
От ДАНС са подали сигнал за педофилия във връзка със...
Чете се за: 01:07 мин.
Студен душ през октомври за жители на кв....
Чете се за: 02:07 мин.
Канада приветства идеята за асоциирано членство в ЕС
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
Мая Манолова става председател на Комисията за защита на...
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
Премиерът Радев към олимпийците: Бъдете все така златни,...
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
Премиерът Радев: България е в центъра на политическия...
Чете се за: 03:15 мин.
Първо пред БНТ: Какво разкри криминалният психолог Росен...
Чете се за: 09:55 мин.

ЗАПАЗЕНИ

Diesel and Petrol Prices: Drivers Cut Journeys As Industry Warns of Further Rises

bnt avatar logo от БНТ
A+ A-
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
EN
Запази

Prices in Ruse have risen by 7 euro cents over the past week

цените дизела бензина шофьори ограничават пътуванията браншът предупреждава ново поскъпване
Снимка: The image is illustrative

Fuel prices are once again the focus of consumers’ attention. Petrol and diesel are becoming more expensive, with forecasts pointing to a further increase in the coming days. According to the industry, a number of international factors are behind the latest rise, including the ongoing conflict in Iran, disruptions to supplies and declining oil reserves. In Ruse alone, prices have increased by 7 euro cents per litre over the past week. Drivers say the proposed compensation of 20 euro cents would not solve the problem.

Simeon Donchev is filling his car with €20 worth of fuel. He hopes it will last him at least two weeks. He says that in recent months, the same amount of money has bought him increasingly less fuel.

Simeon Donchev: “With such low pensions and low wages, we are simply being driven into the ground.”

– It's very expensive. We've started driving less. How much has it gone up in a month? 40 to 50 cents.

– Everything is getting more expensive. I don't know how we're going to keep driving.

Today in Ruse, a litre of diesel costs €1.86, while petrol is €1.59. Because of the high prices, drivers are increasingly limiting their journeys.

Ventsislav Pengezov, petrol station owner: “The same factors are behind the latest increase in fuel prices. There is no prospect of an end to the conflict in Iran. Exports from Russia have been halted due to Armenian strikes. The Houthis' involvement in the Red Sea has also had an impact. This has affected exports from Saudi Arabia as well, including through strikes on the East-West oil pipeline. At the same time, reserves are declining and there is a shortage of both oil and diesel.”

According to drivers, the proposed state aid of 20 euro cents per litre would not solve the problem. Industry representatives believe that if compensation is introduced, it should be available to all consumers.

– There should be compensation. Remove VAT! At least 50 cents.

– 50 cents per litre. Then it would make a difference.

– They'll compensate you with 20 cents, for example, and it won't make any difference.

– Compensation isn't necessary. Those who can afford it will drive.

Ventsislav Pengezov, petrol station owner: “VAT revenues from fuel should be much lower. Around the world, in every EU country, even in countries considerably poorer than us, such as North Macedonia, VAT has been reduced by half. Fuel from the reserves could be released to ease this spike in prices. Oil stocks will continue to be depleted, and that will push prices up again.”

Forecasts for the coming days point to a further increase, making the prospect of diesel exceeding €2 per litre a real possibility.

Последвайте ни

ТОП 24

Храбра България срази европейския шампион Полша в трилър
1
Храбра България срази европейския шампион Полша в трилър
Над 12 трилиона тона лед от Гренландия и Антарктида се стопиха в рамките на 47 години
2
Над 12 трилиона тона лед от Гренландия и Антарктида се стопиха в...
Мая Манолова става председател на Комисията за защита на потребителите
3
Мая Манолова става председател на Комисията за защита на потребителите
Първо пред БНТ: Какво разкри криминалният психолог Росен Йорданов за случая "Петрохан"?
4
Първо пред БНТ: Какво разкри криминалният психолог Росен Йорданов...
България затвърди мястото си в световната ранглиста след успеха над лидера Полша
5
България затвърди мястото си в световната ранглиста след успеха над...
Димитър Иванов е назначен за председател на Държавната агенция за бежанците
6
Димитър Иванов е назначен за председател на Държавната агенция за...

Най-четени

Потопено село с джамия, църква и къщи разкри падането на нивото на водата в язовир в Източна Турция
1
Потопено село с джамия, църква и къщи разкри падането на нивото на...
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна България
2
Мощна купесто-дъждовна облачност ще обхване Западна и Централна...
Кой е строил подземни тунели в Рациария?
3
Кой е строил подземни тунели в Рациария?
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
4
НЗОК поема още една дейност при зъболекар
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София
5
Украйна спря България след четиригеймова битка в София
Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал "Младост" 3
6
Жестоко убийство на 6-годишно дете в столичния квартал...

More from: Economy

Good Wheat Harvest, but Logistics Hamper Exports, Industry Says
Good Wheat Harvest, but Logistics Hamper Exports, Industry Says
Will Higher Fuel and Wheat Prices Push Up the Cost of Bread? Will Higher Fuel and Wheat Prices Push Up the Cost of Bread?
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Stood at 5.1% in August Annual Inflation in Bulgaria Stood at 5.1% in August
Чете се за: 00:35 мин.
More Funding for Children and Families in Next Budget" Finance Minister Says More Funding for Children and Families in Next Budget" Finance Minister Says
Чете се за: 05:32 мин.
More Than 21% of Bulgarians Live Below the Poverty Line More Than 21% of Bulgarians Live Below the Poverty Line
Чете се за: 05:22 мин.
Trade Unions Raised with the Government the Possibility of Providing Financial Assistance to Citizens in Relation to Rising Fuel Prices Trade Unions Raised with the Government the Possibility of Providing Financial Assistance to Citizens in Relation to Rising Fuel Prices
Чете се за: 02:40 мин.

Водещи новини

Случаят "Петрохан": Стига ли кръгът на влияние на Ивайло Калушев до политиката?
Случаят "Петрохан": Стига ли кръгът на влияние на Ивайло...
Чете се за: 04:25 мин.
У нас
Скъпите горива: Опозицията поиска спешни мерки, властта обеща антикризисен пакет до края на седмицата (ОБЗОР) Скъпите горива: Опозицията поиска спешни мерки, властта обеща антикризисен пакет до края на седмицата (ОБЗОР)
Чете се за: 04:22 мин.
Политика
Цените на дизела и бензина: Шофьори ограничават пътуванията си, браншът предупреждава за ново поскъпване Цените на дизела и бензина: Шофьори ограничават пътуванията си, браншът предупреждава за ново поскъпване
Чете се за: 03:17 мин.
У нас
Фискалният съвет: Дефицитът ще намалява, местните данъци ще се вдигат Фискалният съвет: Дефицитът ще намалява, местните данъци ще се вдигат
Чете се за: 03:30 мин.
У нас
Канада приветства идеята за асоциирано членство в ЕС
Чете се за: 04:10 мин.
По света
Предложение – без социални мрежи за деца под 13 години в...
Чете се за: 04:27 мин.
По света
Мая Манолова става председател на Комисията за защита на потребителите
Чете се за: 01:37 мин.
У нас
"Бангаранга" прозвуча в американското издание на шоуто...
Чете се за: 00:25 мин.
По света
Product image
Новини Чуй новините Спорт На живо
Абонирай ме за най-важните новини?
ДА НЕ